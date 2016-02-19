The Transformed Cell
1st Edition
Description
The Transformed Cell deals with many of the differences that may exist between transformed cells and their normal counterparts. Topics covered range from malignancy and the cell surface to cell cycle regulation in normal and transformed cells; phenotypic expression of malignant transformation and its relationship to energy metabolism; and virus-induced transformation. The involvement of cyclic nucleotides in transformation is also discussed, together with intracellular pH and growth control in eukaryotic cells. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a brief description of terminology and basic concepts relating to cancer cells, as well as some comments on tumorigenicity and cell transformation. The next two chapters explore the evidence for and against the possible correlation of in vivo tumorigenicity to in vitro changes in the cytoskeletal system; anchorage-dependent growth; plasminogen activator production; agglutinability by lectins; and cell surface and plasma membrane properties. The regulation of cell proliferation and the relationships between ion movement and energy metabolism in normal and transformed cells are then examined, along with the transformation of normal cells by infection with new genetic material from tumor viruses. The remaining chapters focus on selected cellular properties that have been purported to differ between the normal and transformed cell, with particular reference to cyclic nucleotides; polyamine metabolism; cell viscosity; mobility of cellular water; intracellular pH; and element concentration. This monograph will be of interest to biologists and medical practitioners devoted to understanding cancer cell biology and cancer therapy.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 The Transformed Cell: Some Introductory Comments
I. Elementary Background, Terms, and Concepts
II. Comments on Tumorigenicity and Cell Transformation
References
2 Malignant Transformation: In Vivo Methods and in Vitro Correlates
I. Introduction
II. In Vivo Assays of Tumorigenicity
III. Cellular Morphology
IV. Anchorage Dependence
V. Agglutinability by Concanavalin A
VI. Plasminogen Activator
VII. Conclusions
References
3 Malignancy and the Cell Surface
I. Membrane Structure and Function: An Overview
II. Membrane Changes in Malignant Cells
III. Cancer Chemotherapeutic Applications of Membrane Research
IV. Conclusions
References
4 Cell Cycle Regulation in Normal and Transformed Cells
I. Introduction
II. Proliferation Kinetics in Normal and Transformed Cells
III. Effect of Serum Factors on Growth of Normal and Transformed Cells
IV. Intracellular Factors Involved in Regulation of Cell Growth
V. Conclusion
References
5 Phenotypic Expression of Malignant Transformation and Its Relationship to Energy Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Control of Aerobic Glycolysis by Energy Utilization
III. Cell Transformation and Phenotypic Expression of Energy Metabolism
IV. Summary, Conclusions, and Future Directions of Energy Metabolism of Neoplasia
References
6 Virus-Induced Transformation
I. Introduction
II. Groups of Transforming Viruses
III. Mechanisms of Initiation and Maintenance of Transformation
IV. Factors in Initiation, Selection, and Tumorigenesis of Transformants
V. Induction and Rescue of Viruses from Transformed and Tumor Cells
VI. Cell Fusion and Cellular Regulation of Transformation and Tumorigenicity
VII. The Validity and Utility of Virus Transformation Models
References
7 Involvement of Cyclic Nucleotides in Transformation
I. Introduction
II. Low Levels of Cyclic Nucleotides in Transformed Cells
III. High Levels of Cyclic Nucleotides in Transformed Cells
IV. Cyclic Nucleotides and Expression of Normal Phenotype in Transformed Cells
V. Cyclic Nucleotides and Growth of Transformed Cells
VI. Adenylate Cyclase in Transformed Cells
VII. Adenylate Cyclase in Differentiated Transformed Cells
VIII. Cyclic Nucleotide Phosphodiesterase in Transformed Cells
IX. Cyclic Nucleotide-Binding Proteins and Cyclic Nucleotide-Dependent Protein Kinases in Transformed Cells
X. Role of cAMP-Binding Proteins on Survival and Growth
XI. Possible Relationship of cAMP-Binding Proteins with Malignancy
XII. Regulation of cAMP-Binding Proteins
XIII. Significance of cAMP-Binding Proteins
XIV. Phosphoprotein Phosphatase in Transformed Cells
XV. Conclusion
References
8 Role of Polyamines in the Regulation of the Cell Cycle in Normal and Transformed Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Polyamines during Growth and Development
III. Polyamine Synthesis in Normal and Transformed Cells
IV. Polyamines and the Cell Cycle of Mammalian Cells
V. Inhibitors of Polyamine Biosynthesis and Their Usefulness in Understanding the Role of Polyamines in Cell Cycle Regulation of Normal and Transformed Cells
VI. Conclusions
References
9 Distinction of Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Mouse Mammary Cells and Tissues by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Techniques
I. Introduction
II. The "Systemic Effect" of Transformed Cells on Properties of Water in Other Tissues and Serum
III. Distinction of Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Tissues by NMR Water Properties
IV. Distinction of Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Mouse Mammary Primary Cell Cultures by Water NMR Relaxation Times
References
10 Spin Label Viscosity Studies of Mammalian Cell Cytoplasm
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
References
11 Intracellular pH and Growth Control in Eukaryotic Cells
I. Introduction
II. Physiology of Intracellular pH Regulation
III. Extracellular pH
IV. The Cell Cycle
V. Intracellular pH of Tumors In Situ
VI. Glycolysis
VII. Sea Urchin Egg Activation
VIII. Interaction of Intracellular pH with Other Pleiotropic Factors
IX. Conclusions
References
12 Intracellular Sodium and Growth Control: A Comparison of Normal and Transformed Cells
I. Introduction
II. Measurements of Intracellular Elemental Concentrations by Energy Dispersive X-Ray Microanalysis
III. Intracellular Elemental Concentrations and Cell Division
IV. The Role of Sodium in Growth Stimulation of Normal and Tumor Cells
V. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162968