The Transformation of Political Culture 1789-1848, Volume 3

This third volume in a much praised series on The French Revolution and the Creation of Modern Political Culture examines the way in which the Revolution has been portrayed in European thought and its impact upon the development of political philosophy in the nineteenth century. Opening with the influence of Burke and other contemporaries of the Revolution and the ensuing debate over the question "Why the Terror?", this volume explores such diverse themes as the legacy of the Revolution on the political and social evolution of Germany, England, Italy and Russia; the crisis it brought about in the Catholic Church; and the difficulties encountered in determining the end of the Revolution. By showing that the upheaval in European politics and philosophy caused by the French Revolution continued to shape nations, peoples and thought, the texts brought together in this volume permit a better understanding of the event's extraordinary complexity.