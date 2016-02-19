The Transformation of Political Culture 1789-1848, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Introduction (F Furet, M Ozouf). I: Burke or Why a Revolution? Poetical liberties: Burkes's France and the "Adequate Representation" of the English, J K Chandler. Burke et les Allemands, P Raynaud. Edmund Burke and the Emigrés, C Lucas. II: Why the Terror? - 1. Constant, Stal et la Révolution francaise, M Gauchet. La Terreur sous le Directoire, F Furet. Benjamin Constant: comment parler quand l'éloquence est épuisée, J Starobinski. III: Why the Terror? - 2. Kant et le régicide, A Renaut. Les sens de la Terreur chez Hegel, L Ferry. Fichte et la Terreur, M Richir. IV: How to End the Revolution? La Contre-Révolution, Joseph de Maistre, M Boffa. Closing the French Revolution: Saint-Simon and Comte, K M Baker. V: The Revolution and Christianity. Réformation et Révolution, P Viallaneix. La rupture entre l'Eglise catholique et la Révolution, C Langlois. La Révolution comme religion nouvelle, C Léfort. VI: Reviewing the Revolution. The Political Issues. Les Doctrinaires et la question du gouvernement représentatif, P Rosanvallon. English radicals and the French Revolution, 1800-1850, J R Dinwiddy. Italy and the modern state: the experience of Napoleonic rule, M Broers. VII: Reviewing the Revolution. The Social Issues. Beyond 1793: Babeuf, Louis Blanc and the Genealogy of "Social Revolution", W H Sewell, Jr. A new religion of the left: Christianity and social radicalism in France, 1815-1848, E Berenson. La Russie et la Révolution francaise, A Besancon. VIII: The French Revolution and Democracy. Tocqueville: aux origines de la démocratie francaise, F Melonio. Politics, memory, illu
Description
This third volume in a much praised series on The French Revolution and the Creation of Modern Political Culture examines the way in which the Revolution has been portrayed in European thought and its impact upon the development of political philosophy in the nineteenth century. Opening with the influence of Burke and other contemporaries of the Revolution and the ensuing debate over the question "Why the Terror?", this volume explores such diverse themes as the legacy of the Revolution on the political and social evolution of Germany, England, Italy and Russia; the crisis it brought about in the Catholic Church; and the difficulties encountered in determining the end of the Revolution. By showing that the upheaval in European politics and philosophy caused by the French Revolution continued to shape nations, peoples and thought, the texts brought together in this volume permit a better understanding of the event's extraordinary complexity.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 9th January 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286556
Reviews
@qu:...a number of splendid contributions... a stimulating and thought provoking volume. @source:French History @from:John Mackerell @qu:Some books bring a steady light to bear on their subject. They inform the reader, but rarely excite him. Others, like the final volume of this grate triology, dazzle, puzzle and infuriate before enlightening him... Shock and disoreintation are the price for being in at the birth of this startling new way of conceptualizing the French Revolution. Before fleeing the structuralist scene, the reader may care to recall the bankruptcy of earlier interpretations, both Marxist and liberal. For those who wish to understand the Revolution in relation to the modern world, this work is the indispensable starting-point... @source:The English Historical Review
F. Furet Editor
Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciecnes Sociales, Paris, France