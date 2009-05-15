The Transformation of Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations in Vietnam
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Vietnam as a transforming country; Recruitment and selection; Performance management; The reward system; Training and development; Industrial relations; Discussion and conclusions.
Description
This essential reference reviews recruitment and selection, training and development, performance management and union relations in a sample of multi national companies (MNCs) and local firms in Vietnam. It addresses the transfer of human resources management (HRM) systems across borders and the transformation of HRM practices in Vietnam in the context of a developing and transitional economy. The book extensively examines the attraction of younger generations to HRM systems in developing countries, the ‘brain drain’ phenomenon and the local firms potentially losing commercial competitiveness in their own country. The book also reviews the catalyst role of MCNs in the management of human resources.
Key Features
- Covers HRM in Vietnam – an area barely covered in other books
- Covers two of the most important types of enterprises in Vietnam: multinational companies and state-owned enterprises
- Contributes to knowledge in a number of key areas including globalisation, social transformation, and diffusion of best practice by multinational corporations
Readership
Students and academics in Asian studies and international HR managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 15th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632544
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342700
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Anne Vo Author
Dr Anne N. Vo is a lecturer at the University of Wollongong, Australia. She researches and publishes in the areas of international and comparative HRM, focusing on Asian countries, the transfer of multinational companies' IR/HRM policies and practices across borders and the transformation of HR systems in developing countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wollongong, Australia