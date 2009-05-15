The Transformation of Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations in Vietnam - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342700, 9781780632544

The Transformation of Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations in Vietnam

1st Edition

Authors: Anne Vo
eBook ISBN: 9781780632544
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342700
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 15th May 2009
Page Count: 190
Table of Contents

Vietnam as a transforming country; Recruitment and selection; Performance management; The reward system; Training and development; Industrial relations; Discussion and conclusions.

Description

This essential reference reviews recruitment and selection, training and development, performance management and union relations in a sample of multi national companies (MNCs) and local firms in Vietnam. It addresses the transfer of human resources management (HRM) systems across borders and the transformation of HRM practices in Vietnam in the context of a developing and transitional economy. The book extensively examines the attraction of younger generations to HRM systems in developing countries, the ‘brain drain’ phenomenon and the local firms potentially losing commercial competitiveness in their own country. The book also reviews the catalyst role of MCNs in the management of human resources.

Key Features

  • Covers HRM in Vietnam – an area barely covered in other books
  • Covers two of the most important types of enterprises in Vietnam: multinational companies and state-owned enterprises
  • Contributes to knowledge in a number of key areas including globalisation, social transformation, and diffusion of best practice by multinational corporations

Readership

Students and academics in Asian studies and international HR managers

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632544
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843342700

About the Authors

Anne Vo Author

Dr Anne N. Vo is a lecturer at the University of Wollongong, Australia. She researches and publishes in the areas of international and comparative HRM, focusing on Asian countries, the transfer of multinational companies' IR/HRM policies and practices across borders and the transformation of HR systems in developing countries.

