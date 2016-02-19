The Toxicity of Plutonium, Americium and Curium provides a biological basis for an assessment of the radiological health problems resulting from human exposure to americium, curium, and plutonium. This book discusses the method of injection of the chelating agent DTPA for removing soluble forms of americium, curium, and plutonium.

Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the biological effects in man that are attributed to exposure to actinides. This text then examines the uses of americium and curium in transmission scanning studies in tissues, in smoke detectors, and in neutron sources. Other chapters consider the metabolism or effects of plutonium in humans that can be employed to predict the potential consequences of human exposure. This book discusses as well routes of entry of radioactive materials into the body by inhalation, by ingestion, through cuts, or by absorption through the intact skin. The final chapter deals with the assessment of the radiological health problems resulting from the use of mixed oxide fuels of uranium and plutonium in light water reactors.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists.