Prescribing for the first time is a nerve-wracking experience. Of all the tasks performed by new doctors, it is probably the one with greatest direct impact on the wellbeing of patients. Safe and effective practice rests on a good understanding of both clinical pharmacology and practical prescribing. Acquiring this is not easy, particularly when faced with reams of information about hundreds of unfamiliar drugs, often presented in a way that appears detached from clinical reality.

This book is your starting point. It is a direct response to requests from students for a compendium of the 100 most important drugs in the NHS. Key information about the clinical pharmacology and practical prescribing of each drug is presented side-by-side, allowing you to direct your attention as appropriate for your stage of training. Drugs can be accessed alphabetically when you need quick information on the wards and by organ system or clinical indication when you are at your desk.

Research led by Professor Emma Baker has identified the top 100 drugs by their importance and prescribing frequency. She has shown that the list changes little over time, making it a stable resource upon which to base learning.

"A great practical resource for those new to prescribing the text is aimed at those new to independent prescribing, and for that group I would consider. The Top 100 Drugs to be an excellent publication." Reviewed by Emma Watts, GP in Surrey on behalf of (journal) Pulse April 2015

