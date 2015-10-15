The Tide-Dominated Han River Delta, Korea
1st Edition
Geomorphology, Sedimentology, and Stratigraphic Architecture
Description
The Tide-Dominated Han River Delta provides a thorough analysis of a river delta in which tidal currents have reworked the river-borne sediment, generating characteristic geomorphological and sedimentological signatures in the process. Such "tide-dominated" deltas are common in the modern ocean, forming the substrate upon which entire populations are built. Furthermore, ancient examples contain enormous volumes of hydrocarbon. Despite this, tide-dominated deltas remain less well understood than their wave- and river-dominated counterparts, largely because processes within them are inherently more complex and fewer modern examples have been investigated in detail.
This multi-year study by a team of experts in coastal geoscience represents the most complete documentation of a tide-dominated delta to date. Results help advance, and are applicable to, a broad range of fields within sedimentary geology, including clastic sedimentology, seismic and sequence stratigraphy, and coastal geomorphology, in addition to petroleum geology and reservoir engineering.
Key Features
- Offers new access to results of a multi-year hydrocarbon-reservoir analogue study not available elsewhere
- Features 75 full-color figures and illustrations to emphasize critical aspects of the delta’s sedimentology, geomorphology, and stratigraphy
- Provides basic data that better define what tide-dominated deltas are, how these complex systems behave over time, and why this is so
- Aids petroleum geologists and reservoir engineers in predicting the distribution of baffles and barriers in tide-dominated sediment bodies, helping in the successful development of reservoirs
Readership
The Oil and Gas sector world-wide has interest in operational and developmental activities in the Han River Delta. Petroleum geologists, reservoir engineers, coastal geomorphologists, marine geologists, sedimentologists, and seismic/sequence stratigraphers. are the primary market
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Depositional Setting
- 2.1. Plate Tectonic Setting
- 2.2. Climate
- 2.3. The Han River
- 2.4. Physical Oceanography
- 2.5. Han River Delta: The Broader Environmental Context
- 2.6. Physical Process Regime: Summary
- Chapter 3. Data
- 3.1. Cruise Schedules
- 3.2. Track Line Grid
- 3.3. Navigation
- 3.4. Bathymetry
- 3.5. Swath Bathymetry
- 3.6. Sparker and Air-Gun Seismic Surveys
- 3.7. Chirp and 3.5kHz Seismic Surveys
- 3.8. Core Collection
- 3.9. Core Logging and Sampling
- 3.10. Core–Seismic Tie
- 3.11. Grab Samples
- Chapter 4. Geomorphology
- Chapter Points
- 4.1. Distributary Channels
- 4.2. Large Tidal Bars
- 4.3. Large Tidal Channels
- 4.4. Shelf
- Chapter 5. Near-Surface Sediment
- 5.1. Distributary Channels
- 5.2. Large Tidal Bars
- 5.3. Large Tidal Channels
- 5.4. Shelf
- Chapter 6. Seismic Stratigraphy
- 6.1. Large Tidal Bars
- 6.2. Large Tidal Channels
- 6.3. Shelf
- Chapter 7. Facies Successions
- 7.1. Tidal–Fluvial Point Bars
- 7.2. Open-Coast Tidal Flats
- 7.3. Sandbars and Swatchways
- 7.4. Large Tidal Bar
- Chapter 8. Sequence Stratigraphy
- 8.1. Stratigraphy of Inner Gyeonggi Bay
- 8.2. Stratigraphy of Outer Gyeonggi Bay
- 8.3. Sequence Stratigraphic Evolution
- Chapter 9. Discussion and Concluding Remarks
- 9.1. Dynamics of Sediment Dispersal
- 9.2. Morphology
- 9.3. Morphological and Stratigraphic Evolution
- 9.4. Proximal–Distal Trends
- 9.5. Applications to the Petroleum Industry
- 9.6. Concluding Remarks
- Appendix 1A. YSDP-107 Drill Core
- Appendix 1B. NYSDP-101 Drill Core
- Appendix 1C. Hammer Cores
- Appendix 1D. Vibrocores
- Appendix 1E. Piston Cores
- Appendix 2. Seismic Transects
- Appendix 3. Radiocarbon Dates
- References
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 15th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010815
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128007686
About the Author
Don Cummings
Affiliations and Expertise
DCGeo Consulting, Aylmer, Quebec, Canada
Robert Dalrymple
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Queen's University, Kingston, ON, Canada
Kyungsik Choi
Affiliations and Expertise
Seoul National University, Seoul, South Korea
Jaehwa Jin
Affiliations and Expertise
Korean Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM), Daejeon, South Korea