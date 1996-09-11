The Third Body Concept: Interpretation of Tribological Phenomena
1st Edition
Description
The central theme of this book, The Third Body Concept: Interpretation of Tribological Phenomena, was chosen to honour the work of Professor Maurice Godet. The aim of this and previous conferences in the series is to select a topic of current interest to tribologists in order to further advance knowledge in selected fields. Presented by leading scientists from 23 countries, these proceedings provide an up-to-date review of developments in this field..
Table of Contents
Introduction. Session I: Keynote addresses. Third bodies: perspectives on modeling in lubricated contacts, in close fitting contacts, etc : following on the concepts of Dr. Maurice Godet (K.C. Ludema). Maurice Godet's third body (Y. Berthier). Session II: Invited Lectures. Stress waves in a sliding contact - Part 1: Experimental study (T. Zeghloul, B. Villechaise). Part 2: Modelling (M. Raous, S. Barbarin). Third body effect in fretting (J. Wei. S. Fouvry, Ph. Kapsa, L. Vincent). Elastic - plastic microcontact modelling using dislocations (I.A. Polonsky, L.M. Keer). Session III: Third Bodies. Papers by: B.J. Briscoe, B.H. Stuart, I.L. Singer et al., Y. Berthier, P. Jacquemard, M.H. Meurisse, M. Brendle, S. Lamouri, L. Rozeanu, F.E. Kennedy. Session IV: Third Bodies in EHL. Papers by: P.M.E. Cann et al., R.S. Dwyer-Joyce, J. Heymer, S. Palios, P.M. Cann, H.A. Spikes, A. Pauschitz et al., F. Bernard et al. Session V: Nanotribology. Papers by: S. Bec, A. Tonck, D. Mazuyer, J.M. Georges, F. Auslender, F. Sidoroff, L. Tosi, B. Bou-Said. Session VI: Starved EHL. Papers by: F. Chevalier et al., B.R. Höhn, K. Michaelis, V. Mann, P. Ehret, D. Dowson, C.M. Taylor. Session VII: Thermal Aspects. Papers by: M. Sato et al., J. Pezdirnik et al., W.X. Qiu, S.Z. Wen, A.K. Tieu, A.O. Mian, G.J. Jones. Session VIII: Invited Lectures. Friction modelling for internal combustion engines (D. Dowson, C.M. Taylor, L.S. Yang). Non-laminar flow in hydrodynamic lubrication (J. Frêne, V.N. Constantinescu). Third body formation in soft solid processing (M.J. Adams et al). Session IX: Granular Lubrication. Papers by: H.G. Elrod, A. Ghaouti, J. Kim, C.-M. Yu, J. Tichy, A. Lubrecht, C. Chantien, Y. Berthier. Session X: Solid Lubricants. Papers by: C. Donnet et al., G. Zambelli, K.J. Wahl, I.L. Singer, R. Holinski. Session XI: Hydrodnamic Lubrication. Papers by: M. Arghir, S.E. Attar, D. Nicolas, G. Bayada, M. Jai, M. Priest et al., I. Iordanof, P. Hermel, P. Stephan, J. Absi, D. Bonneau. Session XII: Coatings. Papers by: A.V. Olver, P.M. Cann, J.-C. Loric, J. Denape et al., J.E. Fernandez et al. Session XIII: Dynamic EHL. Papers by: G.E. Morales-Espejel et al., F. Couhier et al., M. Visscher et al., H. Xu et al., I. Musca et al. Session XIV: Invited lectures. How lubricants behave in EHL contacts (B. Jacobson). Elastohydrodynamic films with emulsions (Y. Kimura et al.). Understanding grease lubrication (P.M.E. Cann). Session XV: Surface degradations. Papers by: K. Adachi, K. Kato, R. Takizawa, N. Axen, N. Hayashi et al., A.A. Torrance et al., S. Mischler et al., T.H.C. Childs, F.Y. Chang. Session XVI: Friction. Papers by: J.-F. Ganghoffer et al., J.A. Williams, Y. Xie, K. Hayashi et al., A. Tudor, L. Seiciu. Session XVII: Mixed/boundary lubrication. Papers by: J.S. Sheasby, et al., M. Smeeth, H.A. Spikes, H. Lubbinge. Written Discussion. List of delegates.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 11th September 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875958
About the Editor
C.M. Taylor
T.H.C. Childs
Y. Berthier
L. Flamand
G. Dalmaz
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire de Mechanique des Contacts, INSA de Lyon, France
D. Dowson
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering/University of Leeds/Leeds/UK
A Lubrecht
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire de Mechanique des Contacts, INSA de Lyon, France