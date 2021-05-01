The Thermodynamics of Phase and Reaction Equilibria
2nd Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Phase and Reaction Equilibria not only provides a sound foundation for understanding abstract concepts, such as Gibbs energy, fugacity, and activity, but also shows how to apply these concepts to solve practical problems with numerous clear examples. Information about the essential numerical methods required for solving problems is provided, making this an ideal reference text for instruction or self-study.
Phase and reaction equilibria are the two most challenging subjects encountered by students during their undergraduate education. Definition of abstract quantities with the help of other abstract concepts is not easy for the students to understand, hence this book helps provide new understanding for a wide variety of readers in the chemical and petroleum industries.
Key Features
- Provides a very clear layout and presentation, with theory followed by carefully selected practical examples
- Presents many well-organized end-of-chapter problems, categorized depending on section number
- Integrates phase and reaction equilibria with multicomponent mass transfer and reaction engineering
- Contains end-of-chapter problems, with answers given
- Includes a Solutions Manual for adopting instructors
Readership
Upper undergraduate and graduate students as well as researchers from different disciplines. Chemical, Environmental, Petroleum, and Metallurgical Engineering Departments; Departments of Chemistry, Biotechnology, Food Science and Technology, and Materials Science
Table of Contents
- Review of the First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics
2. Thermodynamic Properties of Real Substances
3. Calculation of Changes in Internal Energy, Enthalpy, and Entropy
4. Equilibrium and Phase Stability in One-Component Systems
5. Fugacity of a Pure Component
6. Thermodynamics of Mixtures
7. Fugacity of a Component in a Mixture
8. Excess Mixture Properties and Activity Coefficients
9. Multicomponent Mass Transfer Fundamentals
10. Vapor‒Liquid Equilibrium
11. Solubility of Gases in Liquids
12. Liquid‒Liquid Equilibrium
13. Solid‒Liquid Equilibrium
14. Chemical Reaction Equilibrium
15. Heterogeneous Reactions and Multireaction Equilibria
Details
- No. of pages:
- 916
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128205303
About the Author
Ismail Tosun
The author has been teaching undergraduate and graduate level thermodynamics courses for over 30 years. Since 1989 he has been a professor at the Middle East Technical University (METU), Ankara, Turkey. He has also taught at the Turkish Military Academy and the University of Akron, Ohio. Professor Tosun received his BS and MS degrees from METU, and a PhD degree from the University of Akron, all in chemical engineering. He is the author of the book Modeling in Transport Phenomena, 2nd Ed., published by Elsevier. His research interests include mathematical modeling and transport phenomena. He is the author or co-author of over sixty publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Middle East Technical University, Department of Chemical Engineering, Ankara, Turkey
Ratings and Reviews
