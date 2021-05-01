COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The Thermodynamics of Phase and Reaction Equilibria - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128205303

The Thermodynamics of Phase and Reaction Equilibria

2nd Edition

Author: Ismail Tosun
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128205303
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 916
Description

Fundamentals of Phase and Reaction Equilibria not only provides a sound foundation for understanding abstract concepts, such as Gibbs energy, fugacity, and activity, but also shows how to apply these concepts to solve practical problems with numerous clear examples. Information about the essential numerical methods required for solving problems is provided, making this an ideal reference text for instruction or self-study.

Phase and reaction equilibria are the two most challenging subjects encountered by students during their undergraduate education. Definition of abstract quantities with the help of other abstract concepts is not easy for the students to understand, hence this book helps provide new understanding for a wide variety of readers in the chemical and petroleum industries.

Key Features

  • Provides a very clear layout and presentation, with theory followed by carefully selected practical examples
  • Presents many well-organized end-of-chapter problems, categorized depending on section number
  • Integrates phase and reaction equilibria with multicomponent mass transfer and reaction engineering
  • Contains end-of-chapter problems, with answers given
  • Includes a Solutions Manual for adopting instructors

Readership

Upper undergraduate and graduate students as well as researchers from different disciplines. Chemical, Environmental, Petroleum, and Metallurgical Engineering Departments; Departments of Chemistry, Biotechnology, Food Science and Technology, and Materials Science

Table of Contents

  1. Review of the First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics
    2. Thermodynamic Properties of Real Substances
    3. Calculation of Changes in Internal Energy, Enthalpy, and Entropy
    4. Equilibrium and Phase Stability in One-Component Systems
    5. Fugacity of a Pure Component
    6. Thermodynamics of Mixtures
    7. Fugacity of a Component in a Mixture
    8. Excess Mixture Properties and Activity Coefficients
    9. Multicomponent Mass Transfer Fundamentals
    10. Vapor‒Liquid Equilibrium
    11. Solubility of Gases in Liquids
    12. Liquid‒Liquid Equilibrium
    13. Solid‒Liquid Equilibrium
    14. Chemical Reaction Equilibrium
    15. Heterogeneous Reactions and Multireaction Equilibria

About the Author

Ismail Tosun

Ismail Tosun

The author has been teaching undergraduate and graduate level thermodynamics courses for over 30 years. Since 1989 he has been a professor at the Middle East Technical University (METU), Ankara, Turkey. He has also taught at the Turkish Military Academy and the University of Akron, Ohio. Professor Tosun received his BS and MS degrees from METU, and a PhD degree from the University of Akron, all in chemical engineering. He is the author of the book Modeling in Transport Phenomena, 2nd Ed., published by Elsevier. His research interests include mathematical modeling and transport phenomena. He is the author or co-author of over sixty publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Middle East Technical University, Department of Chemical Engineering, Ankara, Turkey

