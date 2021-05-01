The Thermodynamics of Phase and Reaction Equilibria

Fundamentals of Phase and Reaction Equilibria not only provides a sound foundation for understanding abstract concepts, such as Gibbs energy, fugacity, and activity, but also shows how to apply these concepts to solve practical problems with numerous clear examples. Information about the essential numerical methods required for solving problems is provided, making this an ideal reference text for instruction or self-study.

Phase and reaction equilibria are the two most challenging subjects encountered by students during their undergraduate education. Definition of abstract quantities with the help of other abstract concepts is not easy for the students to understand, hence this book helps provide new understanding for a wide variety of readers in the chemical and petroleum industries.