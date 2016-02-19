The Theory of Positional Games with Applications in Economics deals with information and probabilistic extension of games in extensive forms, in normal forms, and to the existence of solutions of infinite games. The text also explains the application of existence of a solution to a von Neumann model with conflict interaction, and the theory of differential games based on Isaac's equations. The text describes in detail the definitions of a difference game, control sets of players, general strategies, optimal behavioral strategies. Isaac's approach to differential games is based primarily on the assumption of the sufficient smoothness of a Bellman's function. Bellman's function becomes smooth if control functions satisfy certain regularity conditions and smoothness conditions. Other approaches to differential games include the geometric properties of games and those of Avner Friedman and Nokolai Krasovsky. The computation of behavioral strategies in the Friedman approach is primarily based on Isaac's approach. Krasovky's approach is somewhat a generalization of both the geometrical approach and Friedman's approximation approach. The book is suitable for economists, statistician, mathematicians, students or professors of economics, business, and games theory.