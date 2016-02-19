Studies in Logic and the Foundations of Mathematics: The Theory of Models covers the proceedings of the International Symposium on the Theory of Models, held at the University of California, Berkeley on June 25 to July 11, 1963. The book focuses on works devoted to the foundations of mathematics, generally known as "the theory of models."

The selection first discusses the method of alternating chains, semantic construction of Lewis's systems S4 and S5, and continuous model theory. Concerns include ordered model theory, 2-valued model theory, semantics, sequents, axiomatization, formulas, axiomatic approach to hierarchies, alternating chains, and difference hierarchies. The text also ponders on Boolean notions extended to higher dimensions, elementary theories with models without automorphisms, and applications of the notions of forcing and generic sets.

The manuscript takes a look at a hypothesis concerning the extension of finite relations and its verification for certain special cases, theories of functors and models, model-theoretic methods in the study of elementary logic, and extensions of relational structures. The text also reviews relatively categorical and normal theories, algebraic theories, categories, and functors, denumerable models of theories with extra predicates, and non-standard models for fragments of number theory.

The selection is highly recommended for mathematicians and researchers interested in the theory of models.