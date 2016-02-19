The Theory of Kinetics, Volume 2

The Theory of Kinetics covers the practice and theory of kinetics and the kinetics of inorganic and organic reactions in gaseous and condensed phases and at interfaces.

This text is composed of five chapters and starts with a review of the kinetic characterization of complex reaction systems. The succeeding chapter describes the formal and radical kinetics, as well as the energy factor in chain reactions. These topics are followed by a survey of the theory of the kinetics of elementary gas phase reactions and the unimolecular reaction of activated chemical species. The discussion then shifts to the general properties, reactions, and the theory of elementary reactions in solution. The last chapter examines the theory of kinetics of solid-state reactions.

This book is of great value to physical, inorganic, and organic chemists.