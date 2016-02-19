The Theory of Jets in an Ideal Fluid, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter I. Introduction to the Theory of Jets in Plane Steady Flows
§ 1. On the Kinematics of Plane Flows
§ 2. Basic Concepts of the Theory of Jets
§ 3. Kirchhoff's Method
§ 4. Joukovskii's Method
§ 5. Chaplygin's Method of Special Points
Chapter II. Flow from Vessels
§ 6. Flow from Vessels with Oblique Walls
§ 7. Symmetrical Orifice in a Rectangular Vessel
§ 8. Flow from a Slit Between Two Planes
§ 9. Vessel with Funnel-Shaped Base and Borda's Mouthpiece
§ 10. Lateral Flow from a Channel
§ 11. Flow from a Rectangular Vessel with an Orifice Below and at the Side
Chapter III. Flow of an Unbounded Current Past Polygonal Obstacles
§ 12. Flow About a Wedge
§ 13. Jet-Flow About a Plate with the Formation of a Frontal Stagnation Point
§ 14. Flow About a Plate with Separation of Jets from its Upper Surface
§ 15. Criticism of the Theory of Jet-Flow
Chapter IV. Flow Past Curvilinear Obstacles
§ 16. Levi-Civita's Method
§ 17. Flow About a Circular Cylinder
§ 18. Villat's Integro-Differential Equation. Existence and Uniqueness of Solution
§ 19. Sedov's Method
§ 20. The Inverse Problem
Chapter V. Flow Past Bodies with Low Cavitation Numbers
§ 21. Phenomenon of Cavitation
§ 22. Cavitational Flow Past a Plate
§ 23. Symmetrical Cavitational Flow Past a Wedge
§ 24. Cavitational Flow Past a Circular Cylinder
§ 25. Cavitational Flow Past a Thin Profile with Arbitrary Angle of Attack
Chapter VI. Flow Past Obstacles by Bounded Currents
§ 26. Flow Past a Wedge by a Current of Finite Width
§ 27. Flow Past a Plate in the Presence of a Wall
§ 28. Flow Past a Grating
§ 29. Cylinder Between Two Walls
§ 30. Symmetrical Cavitational Flow Past a Wedge in a Channel
§ 31. Cavitational Flow Past a Grating
Chapter VII. Planing Surfaces and Submerged Hydrofoils
§ 32. Phenomenon of Planing. The Planing Plate
§ 33. Planing Along the Surface of a Fluid of Finite Depth. Plates Placed one Behind Another
§ 34. Submerged Hydrofoil
Chapter VIII. Various Problems Concerning Free Flows
§ 35. Impinging Jets. Cumulative Charges. Piercing of Armour-Plating by a Jet
§ 36. Jet-Flows with Singularities Inside the Region Occupied by the Fluid
§ 37. Various Problems in the Theory of Jet-Flow
Chapter IX. Unsteady Flows
§ 38. Flat Plate in an Accelerated Current
§ 39. Impact of a Contour in a Flow with Jet Break-Away
§ 40. Slightly Perturbed Jet-Flows
§ 41. Submersion of a Wedge
Chapter X. Jet-Flows in a Compressible Fluid
§ 42. Chaplygin's Equations for a Plane Steady Gas-Flow
§ 43. Accurate Solutions to Chaplygin's Equations for Subsonic Flow
§ 44. Chaplygin's Approximate Method
§ 45. Some Generalizations of Chaplygin's Approximate Method
Chapter XI. Axisymmetric Flows
§ 46. Statement of the Problem and Approximate Methods of Solution
§ 47. Further Axisymmetric Jet-Flows
§ 48. Asymptotic Law of Jet-Expansion
Chapter XII. Jet-Flow in a Heavy Fluid. Effect of Surface Tension
§ 49. Exact Solutions
§ 50. Effect of Surface Tension
§ 51. Approximate Solutions for a Heavy Fluid
Bibliography
Index
Description
Pure and Applied Mathematics, Volume 39: The Theory of Jets in an Ideal Fluid provides a general idea of the theory of jets. This book serves as an introduction to the classical problems in the theory and provides some knowledge of the fundamentals of hydromechanics.
Organized into 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the theory of plane, steady flow of an ideal, incompressible fluid. This text then examines the jet flow of an unbounded current about a flat plate, placed perpendicular to the flow. Other chapters consider a number of problems involving the plane flow of fluid out of vessels. This book discusses as well the physical importance of Brillouin's condition and also the problem of cavitational flow. The final chapter deals with the flows of weightless fluid in order to know the effect of surface tension forces.
This book is a valuable resource for marine and hydraulic engineers.
