The Theory of Endobiogeny - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128169650

The Theory of Endobiogeny

1st Edition

Volume 4: Bedside Handbook

Authors: Kamyar M. Hedayat Jean-Claude Lapraz Ben Schuff
Paperback ISBN: 9780128169650
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 148
Description

The Theory of Endobiogeny Volume 4: Bedside Handbook provides a concise handbook on the latest information relating to the theory of endobiogeny for current clinical practice. It includes applications of biological modeling, assessments of disorders, endobiogenic analysis, and tips for using biological modeling tools for treatment. This approach is an evolution in thinking from reductionism to holism, offering advice for symptomatic treatments that can be used in conjunction with a new way of thinking about diseases and disease management.

Key Features

  • Provides a quick reference to the most common applications of endobiogeny in current clinical practice
  • Delivers applications of biological modeling within clinical practice
  • Includes clinical tips and treatment suggestions throughout

Readership

Researchers and clinicians interested in systems biology and integrative medicine

Table of Contents

  1. The Whole Patient
    2. Endobiogeny in Current Practice
    3. Biologic Modelling for Treatment
    4. Patient Analysis
    5. Treatment Application

No. of pages:
148
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128169650

About the Author

Kamyar M. Hedayat

Kamyar M Hedayat is a global leader in research and training in Endobiogeny and protégé of Dr. Lapraz. A Stanford-trained critical care physician, he has been practicing endobiogenic medicine since 2008. Drs. Hedayat and Lapraz are cofounders of the American Society of Endobiogenic Medicine and Integrative Physiology and copresidents of the Systems Biology Research Group.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and Director, Full Spectrum Health Center, Chicago, Illnois, USA

Jean-Claude Lapraz

Jean-Claude Lapraz is a global leader in research and training in Endobiogeny since 1983. Trained in medicine at Paris Descartes University, he is codeveloper of the original teachings of Endobiogeny along with its inventor, Dr. Christian Duraffourd (1943–2017). He has practiced terrain-based medicine since 1972 and Endobiogeny from its inception.

Affiliations and Expertise

General Practitioner, Private Practice, Paris, France

Ben Schuff

Ben Schuff is a naturopathic medical doctor (2019), Endobiogenic researcher and board member of Whole Systems Healthcare, a non-profit developing holistic, multi-scale healthcare models where he explores the role of Endobiogeny within this model.

Affiliations and Expertise

National University of Natural Medicine; Clinical Care Director, Whole Systems Healthcare, Portland, Oregon, USA

