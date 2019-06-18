The Theory of Endobiogeny
1st Edition
Volume 2: Foundational Concepts for Treatment of Common Clinical Conditions
Description
The Theory of Endobiogeny Volume 2: Foundational Concepts for Treatments of Common Clinical Conditions addresses the core elements of the adaptation response to stressors: autonomic nervous system (ANS), corticotropic axis, immunity and digestive tract function. The volume is oriented for clinical practice, offering clear discussions on treating the root cause of numerous common disorders, and symptomatically addressing the destabilizing factor in a vast number of disorders ranging from depression to irritable bowel, and from migraines to insomnia called spasmophilia.
Key Features
- Extends the concepts of global systems integrative physiology to practical applications in the clinic
- Detailed explanations of historical, exam and biological modeling indexes related to the ANS, corticotropic axis, hepatobiliary and exocrine pancreatic function
- Root cause, mechanisms, symptoms and treatments for disorders of immunity, dysbiosis, infectious diseases and spasmophilia, as well as hepatobiliary and pancreatic insufficiency and congestion
- Materia medica of 22 key medicinal plants with summary of action and indication of usage according to the theory of Endobigoeny
- Special monodiets and dietary suggestions for disorder discussed
Readership
Researchers and clinicians interested in systems biology and integrative medicine
Table of Contents
1. A clinical approach to the autonomic nervous systems
2. A clinical approach to the corticotropic axis
3. Immunity
4. A general endobiogenic approach to regulation of the immune system
5. Symbiosis
6. Disorders of dysbiosis
7. Hepatobiliary insufficiency
8. Exocrine pancreas
9. Infectious diseases of the ear, nose, throat, and bronchus
10. A clinical approach to thyrotropic axis
11. Spasmophilia
12. Endobiogeny in clinical practice: A case study of recurrent streptococcal infection
Appendix A: Materia medica
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128173275
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169087
About the Author
Kamyar M. Hedayat
Kamyar M Hedayat is a global leader in research and training in Endobiogeny and protégé of Dr. Lapraz. A Stanford-trained critical care physician, he has been practicing endobiogenic medicine since 2008. Drs. Hedayat and Lapraz are cofounders of the American Society of Endobiogenic Medicine and Integrative Physiology and copresidents of the Systems Biology Research Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and Director, Full Spectrum Health Center, Chicago, Illnois, USA
Jean-Claude Lapraz
Jean-Claude Lapraz is a global leader in research and training in Endobiogeny since 1983. Trained in medicine at Paris Descartes University, he is codeveloper of the original teachings of Endobiogeny along with its inventor, Dr. Christian Duraffourd (1943–2017). He has practiced terrain-based medicine since 1972 and Endobiogeny from its inception.
Affiliations and Expertise
General Practitioner, Private Practice, Paris, France