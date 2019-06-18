The Theory of Endobiogeny - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128169087, 9780128173275

The Theory of Endobiogeny

1st Edition

Volume 2: Foundational Concepts for Treatment of Common Clinical Conditions

Authors: Kamyar M. Hedayat Jean-Claude Lapraz
eBook ISBN: 9780128173275
Paperback ISBN: 9780128169087
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th June 2019
Page Count: 236
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
209.94
178.45
131.00
111.35
150.00
127.50
115.00
97.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
111.35
115.00
97.75
150.00
127.50
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Theory of Endobiogeny Volume 2: Foundational Concepts for Treatments of Common Clinical Conditions addresses the core elements of the adaptation response to stressors: autonomic nervous system (ANS), corticotropic axis, immunity and digestive tract function. The volume is oriented for clinical practice, offering clear discussions on treating the root cause of numerous common disorders, and symptomatically addressing the destabilizing factor in a vast number of disorders ranging from depression to irritable bowel, and from migraines to insomnia called spasmophilia.

Key Features

  • Extends the concepts of global systems integrative physiology to practical applications in the clinic
  • Detailed explanations of historical, exam and biological modeling indexes related to the ANS, corticotropic axis, hepatobiliary and exocrine pancreatic function
  • Root cause, mechanisms, symptoms and treatments for disorders of immunity, dysbiosis, infectious diseases and spasmophilia, as well as hepatobiliary and pancreatic insufficiency and congestion
  • Materia medica of 22 key medicinal plants with summary of action and indication of usage according to the theory of Endobigoeny
  • Special monodiets and dietary suggestions for disorder discussed

Readership

Researchers and clinicians interested in systems biology and integrative medicine

Table of Contents

1. A clinical approach to the autonomic nervous systems
2. A clinical approach to the corticotropic axis
3. Immunity
4. A general endobiogenic approach to regulation of the immune system
5. Symbiosis
6. Disorders of dysbiosis
7. Hepatobiliary insufficiency
8. Exocrine pancreas
9. Infectious diseases of the ear, nose, throat, and bronchus
10. A clinical approach to thyrotropic axis
11. Spasmophilia
12. Endobiogeny in clinical practice: A case study of recurrent streptococcal infection
Appendix A: Materia medica

 

 

 

 


 

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128173275
Paperback ISBN:
9780128169087

About the Author

Kamyar M. Hedayat

Kamyar M Hedayat is a global leader in research and training in Endobiogeny and protégé of Dr. Lapraz. A Stanford-trained critical care physician, he has been practicing endobiogenic medicine since 2008. Drs. Hedayat and Lapraz are cofounders of the American Society of Endobiogenic Medicine and Integrative Physiology and copresidents of the Systems Biology Research Group.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and Director, Full Spectrum Health Center, Chicago, Illnois, USA

Jean-Claude Lapraz

Jean-Claude Lapraz is a global leader in research and training in Endobiogeny since 1983. Trained in medicine at Paris Descartes University, he is codeveloper of the original teachings of Endobiogeny along with its inventor, Dr. Christian Duraffourd (1943–2017). He has practiced terrain-based medicine since 1972 and Endobiogeny from its inception.

Affiliations and Expertise

General Practitioner, Private Practice, Paris, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.