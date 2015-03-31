The Theory of Elastic Waves and Waveguides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444875136, 9780080984049

The Theory of Elastic Waves and Waveguides, Volume 22

1st Edition

Authors: J. Miklowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080984049
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 31st March 2015
Page Count: 626
Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. Chapters: 1. Introduction to Linear Elastodynamics. 2. The Fundamental Waves of Elastodynamics and their Representations. 3. Reflection and Refraction of Time Harmonic Waves at an Interface. 4. Time Harmonic Waves in Elastic Waveguides. 5. Integral Transforms, Related Asymptotics, and Introductory Applications. 6. Transient Waves in an Elastic Half Space. 7. Transient Waves in Waveguides. 8. Pulse Scattering by Half-Plane, Cylindrical and Spherical Obstacles. Indices.

Description

The primary objective of this book is to give the reader a basic understanding of waves and their propagation in a linear elastic continuum. The studies of elastodynamic theory and its application to fundamental value problems should prepare the reader to tackle many physical problems of general interest in engineering and geophysics, and of particular interest in mechanics and seismology.

Details

No. of pages:
626
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1978
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080984049

@qu:...it is a very welcome addition to the literature. It is well written, provides a large amount of references and presents a systematic account of the subject of elastic waves. It is a valuable book for someone considering learning the subject and can be warmly recommended... a worthwhile publication. @source:Journal of Applied Mechanics @qu:...this book will be of great value as a standard reference work and it should be in all libraries where geophysical research is carried out. @source:Search @qu:This is a fine text and a valuable reference book... @source:Shock and Vibration Digest

J. Miklowitz Author

