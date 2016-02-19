The Theory of Beta-Decay covers the formulas, theories, probabilities, and spectra of beta-decay. This book is divided into 2 parts compassing 12 chapters, and starts with the introduction to the neutrino and the quantum theoretical background, explaining the basic phenomenon of beta-decay and the emission of electrons. The subsequent chapters deal with the interaction and the transition probability, as well as formulas of solutions. These topics are followed by discussions on the developments in the non-conservation of parity and helicity, the two-component theory of the neutrino, possible invariance under time-reversal and charge conjugation, leptonic number of lepton charge, and muon decay and other theories. Other chapters describe the tentative theory of beta-radiation, the detection of the free neutrino, and the selection rules for the beta-disintegration. The last chapters consider questions and experimental test about beta-decay. The chapters also look into the theories and helicity of neutrino, the theory of the Fermi interaction, and the test of the nature of the vector interaction in beta-decay

This book will be of value to physicists and researchers in the allied fields.