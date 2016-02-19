The Theory of Beta-Decay
1st Edition
Description
The Theory of Beta-Decay covers the formulas, theories, probabilities, and spectra of beta-decay.
This book is divided into 2 parts compassing 12 chapters, and starts with the introduction to the neutrino and the quantum theoretical background, explaining the basic phenomenon of beta-decay and the emission of electrons. The subsequent chapters deal with the interaction and the transition probability, as well as formulas of solutions. These topics are followed by discussions on the developments in the non-conservation of parity and helicity, the two-component theory of the neutrino, possible invariance under time-reversal and charge conjugation, leptonic number of lepton charge, and muon decay and other theories. Other chapters describe the tentative theory of beta-radiation, the detection of the free neutrino, and the selection rules for the beta-disintegration. The last chapters consider questions and experimental test about beta-decay. The chapters also look into the theories and helicity of neutrino, the theory of the Fermi interaction, and the test of the nature of the vector interaction in beta-decay
This book will be of value to physicists and researchers in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part 1
I. Quantum Theoretical Background
1.1. Introduction. The Neutrino
1.2. Theoretical Background
1.3. Dirac's Equation. Particles and Antipartides
1.4. Formulation of Dirac's Equation
II. The Interaction Hamiltonian. Beta-ray Spectra and Decay Probabilities
2.1. The Interaction
2.2. The Transition Probability
2.3. Parity
2.4. Transition Probability (cont.)
2.5. Allowed Transitions
2.6. Selection Rules, Energy Spectrum, Angular Correlations
2.7. Classification of Transitions
2.8. Forbidden Transitions and the Effect of the Coulomb Field
III. Further Developments
3.1. Non-conservation of Parity
3.2. Helicity and the Two-component Theory of the Neutrino
3.3. Possible Invariance under Time-reversal and Charge Conjugation
3.4. "Leptonic Number" or "Leptonic Charge"
3.5. Muon Decay and the Conserved Vector Current Theory
3.6. "Weak Magnetism"
3.7. Current-current Formulation. Universal Weak Interaction. Cabibbo Theory
References
Part 2
1. Tentative Theory of Beta-radiation
2. Detection of the Free Neutrino: a Confirmation
3. Selection Rules for the Beta-disintegration
4. Question of Parity Conservation in Weak Interactions
5. Experimental Test of Parity Conservation in Beta-decay
6. Parity Nonconservation and a Two-component Theory of the Neutrino
7. Helicity of Neutrinos
8. Theory of the Fermi Interaction
9. Test of the Nature of the Vector Interaction in Beta-decay
Index
Details
