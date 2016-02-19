The Testis
1st Edition
Biochemistry
Description
The Testis, Volume II: Biochemistry focuses on the study of the biochemistry of mammalian testis. Composed of contributions of authors, the book starts with the endocrinology of the testis. Topics covered include testicular estrogens and androgens; the effect of age on testicular steroidogenesis; and endocrine regulation of spermatogenesis. The compilation also presents a histochemical analysis of the localization of testicular enzymes. Covered are histochemistry; enzymes of the fetal and mature testis; and the factors affecting testicular enzymes. The text notes as well that blood flow, hormones, nutrition, age, and temperature can affect testicular lipids and that the testis has testicular proteins and nucleic acids. The selection also outlines the growth and development of mammalian testis, and then ends with the discussions on hormonal regulation; chemical constituents; and testicular development, structure, and spermatogenesis of invertebrate testes. The compilation will best serve the interest of readers interested in studying the structure and functions of the testis.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Endocrinology of the Testis
I. Introduction
II. Testicular Androgens
III. The Influence of Age on Testicular Steroidogenesis
IV. Trophic Stimulation of the Biosynthesis of Androgens
V. Miscellaneous Aspects of the Action of ICSH
VI. Endocrine Regulation of Spermatogenesis
VII. The Mechanism of Action of FSH
VIII. Testicular Estrogens
IX. Other Hormones
References
2 Histochemical Localization of Testicular Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Enzyme Histochemistry
III. Enzymes of the Fetal and Developing Testis
IV. Enzymes of the Mature Testis
V. Factors Influencing Testicular Enzymes
References
3 Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Testis
L Introduction
II. In Vivo Conditions for Carbohydrate Metabolism
III. Carbohydrates, Cofactors, and Energy Production
IV. Carbohydrates as Substrates for Biosynthetic Events
V. Development of Adult Patterns of Respiration and Carbohydrate Metabolism
VI. Summary
References
4 Testicular Lipids
I. Introduction
II. Species Differences
III. Changes with Age
IV. Lipid Changes with Season
V. Hormonal Influences on Testicular Lipids
VI. Nutritional Effects on Testicular Lipid
VII. Temperature Effect on Testis Lipid
VIII. Influence of Radiation on Testicular Lipids
IX. Effect of Antifertility Agents on Testicular Lipids
X. Relationship between Fertility and Testis Lipids
XI. Effect of Altering Blood Flow
XII. Lipids of the Mature Sperm Cell
XIII. Conclusion
References
5 Testicular Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Structural Proteins
III. Protein Anabolism
IV. Summary
References
6 Nucleic Acids of the Testis
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry
III. Cellular Localization
IV. Cellular Synthesis
V. Defects
IV. Concluding Comments
References
7 In Vitro Growth and Development of Mammalian Testes
I. Introduction
II. Organ Culture
III. Cell Culture
IV. Conclusion
References
8 Invertebrate Testes
I. Introduction
II. Testicular Development, Structure, and Spermatogenesis
III. Chemical Constituents
IV. Hormonal Regulation
V. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148573