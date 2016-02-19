The Testis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123866028, 9780323148573

The Testis

1st Edition

Biochemistry

Editors: A.D. Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780323148573
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 484
Description

The Testis, Volume II: Biochemistry focuses on the study of the biochemistry of mammalian testis. Composed of contributions of authors, the book starts with the endocrinology of the testis. Topics covered include testicular estrogens and androgens; the effect of age on testicular steroidogenesis; and endocrine regulation of spermatogenesis. The compilation also presents a histochemical analysis of the localization of testicular enzymes. Covered are histochemistry; enzymes of the fetal and mature testis; and the factors affecting testicular enzymes. The text notes as well that blood flow, hormones, nutrition, age, and temperature can affect testicular lipids and that the testis has testicular proteins and nucleic acids. The selection also outlines the growth and development of mammalian testis, and then ends with the discussions on hormonal regulation; chemical constituents; and testicular development, structure, and spermatogenesis of invertebrate testes. The compilation will best serve the interest of readers interested in studying the structure and functions of the testis.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Endocrinology of the Testis

I. Introduction

II. Testicular Androgens

III. The Influence of Age on Testicular Steroidogenesis

IV. Trophic Stimulation of the Biosynthesis of Androgens

V. Miscellaneous Aspects of the Action of ICSH

VI. Endocrine Regulation of Spermatogenesis

VII. The Mechanism of Action of FSH

VIII. Testicular Estrogens

IX. Other Hormones

References

2 Histochemical Localization of Testicular Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Enzyme Histochemistry

III. Enzymes of the Fetal and Developing Testis

IV. Enzymes of the Mature Testis

V. Factors Influencing Testicular Enzymes

References

3 Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Testis

L Introduction

II. In Vivo Conditions for Carbohydrate Metabolism

III. Carbohydrates, Cofactors, and Energy Production

IV. Carbohydrates as Substrates for Biosynthetic Events

V. Development of Adult Patterns of Respiration and Carbohydrate Metabolism

VI. Summary

References

4 Testicular Lipids

I. Introduction

II. Species Differences

III. Changes with Age

IV. Lipid Changes with Season

V. Hormonal Influences on Testicular Lipids

VI. Nutritional Effects on Testicular Lipid

VII. Temperature Effect on Testis Lipid

VIII. Influence of Radiation on Testicular Lipids

IX. Effect of Antifertility Agents on Testicular Lipids

X. Relationship between Fertility and Testis Lipids

XI. Effect of Altering Blood Flow

XII. Lipids of the Mature Sperm Cell

XIII. Conclusion

References

5 Testicular Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Structural Proteins

III. Protein Anabolism

IV. Summary

References

6 Nucleic Acids of the Testis

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry

III. Cellular Localization

IV. Cellular Synthesis

V. Defects

IV. Concluding Comments

References

7 In Vitro Growth and Development of Mammalian Testes

I. Introduction

II. Organ Culture

III. Cell Culture

IV. Conclusion

References

8 Invertebrate Testes

I. Introduction

II. Testicular Development, Structure, and Spermatogenesis

III. Chemical Constituents

IV. Hormonal Regulation

V. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


