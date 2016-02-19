The Testis, Volume II: Biochemistry focuses on the study of the biochemistry of mammalian testis. Composed of contributions of authors, the book starts with the endocrinology of the testis. Topics covered include testicular estrogens and androgens; the effect of age on testicular steroidogenesis; and endocrine regulation of spermatogenesis. The compilation also presents a histochemical analysis of the localization of testicular enzymes. Covered are histochemistry; enzymes of the fetal and mature testis; and the factors affecting testicular enzymes. The text notes as well that blood flow, hormones, nutrition, age, and temperature can affect testicular lipids and that the testis has testicular proteins and nucleic acids. The selection also outlines the growth and development of mammalian testis, and then ends with the discussions on hormonal regulation; chemical constituents; and testicular development, structure, and spermatogenesis of invertebrate testes. The compilation will best serve the interest of readers interested in studying the structure and functions of the testis.