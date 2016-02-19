The Terrestrial Environment, A
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Introduction
Definitions
Standards
References
Chapter 1. The Isotopes of Hydrogen and Oxygen in Precipitation
Introduction
Tritium in Atmospheric Waters
Stable Isotope Distribution in Atmospheric Waters: Data
Models of the Isotope Fractionation During Evaporation and Condensation of Water in the Atmosphere
In-Storm Variation of Isotopic Composition, Cloud Models and Hailstone Studies
Stable Isotope Distribution in Atmospheric Waters: The Global Model
References
Chapter 2. Carbon-14 in Hydrogeological Studies
Introduction
The Abundance Of 14C
The 14C Age Determination
14C Dating in Groundwater
Summary
References
Chapter 3. Environmental Isotopes in Groundwater Hydrology
Introduction
Basic Principles
Groundwater Recharge
Relations Between Surface- and Groundwaters
Mechanism and Components of the Run-Off
Leakage Between Aquifers
Isotope Hydrology of Fractured Rocks
Mechanism of Salinization
Groundwater Dating
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Environmental Isotopes In Ice and Snow
Introduction
Isotope Content of a Snow Cover in Accretion
Isotope Distribution During The Reduction of a Temperate Snow Cover
Isotope Variations in the Transition of Snow to Glacier Ice
Snow and Ice Isotope Hydrology
Historical Glaciology
References
Chapter 5. Isotopic Evidence on Environments of Geothermal Systems
Introduction
Isotope Hydrology of Geothermal Systems
Geothermometry
Isotopic Dating of Geothermal Waters
Origin of Chemical Constituents
Solid Phase Studies
Summary
Appendix — Methods of Collection and Analysis
References
Chapter 6. Sulphur and Oxygen Isotopes in Aqueous Sulphur Compounds
Introduction
Isotope Fractionation
Geochemistry and Isotope Distribution of Aqueous Sulphur Compounds
Field Studies of Groundwater Systems
Summary
References
Chapter 7. Uranium Disequilibrium in Hydrologic Studies
Introduction
Isotopic Fractionation of 234U
Mixing Studies: Continental Waters
Mixing and Uranium Balances: Marine Waters
Aquifer Interactions
Age Dating
Summary
Appendix — Analytical Techniques For 234U And 238U Analysis
References
Chapter 8. Oxygen and Hydrogen Isotope Effects in Low-Temperature Mineral-Water Interactions
Introduction
Isotopic Fractionations Between Minerals and Water
Isotope Effects During Weathering and Soil Formation
Isotopic Studies of Marine Sedimentation, Halmyrolysis, Authigenesis and Early Diagenesis
Evaporite Formation
Later Diagenetic Processes
Serpentinization of Ultramafic Rocks
Effect of Mineral-Water Interaction on the Isotopic Composition of Pore Water
References
Chapter 9. The Isotopic Composition of Reduced Organic Carbon
Introduction
Photosynthesis and the Carbon Isotopic Composition of Plants
The Carbon Isotopic Composition of Organic Matter in Sediments
The Carbon Isotopic Composition of Fossil Fuels
The Carbon Isotopic Composition of Atmospheric Compounds
References
Chapter 10. Nitrogen-15 in the Natural Environment
Introduction
15N in Nature
Isotope Fractionations
15N in Organic Matter and Soils
15N in Nitrates
15N in the Hydrosphere
References
Chapter 11. Sulphur Isotopes in Our Environment
Introduction
Terrestrial Sulphur Isotope Abundances and Cycling of Mobile Sulphur Compounds
Elucidation of Sources, Mbcing, and Dispersion of Sulphur Compounds
Sulphur Isotope Fractionation During Transformations of Atmospheric and Aqueous
Sulphur Compounds
Sulphur Isotope Fractionation in the Pedosphere
Sulphur Isotopes Elucidate Uptake of Industrial Sulphur Compounds by Vegetation
Evaluation of Anthropogenic and Natural Sources of Sulphur Compounds
Summary
References
Chapter 12. Environmental Isotopes as Environmental and Climatological Indicators
Introduction
The Carbon and Oxygen Isotope Composition of Freshwater Shells
Freshwater Lakes and Sediments
Deuterium in Organic Matter as Paleoclimatic Indicators
References
References Index
Subject Index
Description
Handbook of Environmental Isotope Geochemistry, Volume 1: The Terrestrial Environment, A focuses on isotope hydrology and aqueous geochemistry, as well as an overview of carbon, sulfur, and nitrogen isotopes in terrestrial systems.
The selection first elaborates on the isotopes of hydrogen and oxygen in precipitation, carbon-14 in hydrogeological studies, and environmental isotopes in groundwater hydrology. Concerns cover groundwater dating, mechanism of salinization, groundwater recharge, models of the isotope fractionation during evaporation and condensation of water in the atmosphere, and stable isotope distribution in atmospheric waters.
The book then examines environmental isotopes in ice and snow, isotopic evidence on environments of geothermal systems, and sulfur and oxygen isotopes in aqueous sulfur compounds. Discussions focus on geochemistry and isotope distribution of aqueous sulfur compounds, isotopic dating of geothermal waters, origin of chemical constituents, geothermometry, isotope distribution during the reduction of a temperate snow cover, and snow and ice isotope hydrology. The manuscript explores environmental isotopes as environmental and climatological indicators, sulfur isotopes in the environment, nitrogen-15 in the natural environment, and the isotopic composition of reduced organic carbon.
The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in isotope geochemistry.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1980
- Published:
- 1st June 1980
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289618
@qu:...an impressive collection of papers describing isotope research primarily in the fields of hydrology, aqueous geochemistry and biogeochemistry. To most geoscientists, the book would be described as `everything we wanted to know about isotopes and much, much more'. Without doubt, a necessary reference book for any geochemist. @source: Journal of Sedimentary Petrology