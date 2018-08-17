The Teeth of Mammalian Vertebrates
1st Edition
Description
The Teeth of Mammalian Vertebrates presents a comprehensive survey of mammalian dentitions that is based on material gathered from museums and research workers from around the world. The teeth are major factors in the success of mammals, and knowledge of tooth form and function is essential in mammalian biology. Illustrated with high-quality color photographs of skulls and dentitions, together with X-rays, CT images and histology, this book reveals the tremendous variety of tooth form and structure in mammals. Written by two internationally-recognized experts in dental anatomy, the book provides an up-to-date account of how teeth are adapted to acquiring and processing food.
With its companion volume, this book provides a complete survey of the teeth of vertebrates. It is the ideal resource for students and researchers in zoology, biology, anthropology, archaeology and dentistry.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive account of mammalian dentitions, together with helpful reading lists
- Illustrated by 900 high-quality photographs, X-rays, CT scans and histological images from leading researchers and world class museum collection
- Depicts lateral and occlusal views of the skull and dentition, which conveys a much greater level of morphological detail than line drawings
- Contains clear-and-concise, up-to-date reviews of the structure and properties of dental tissues, especially the enamel and tooth support system, both of which play vital roles in the functioning of the mammalian dentition
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate Zoologists, Biologists, Anthropologists, Archaeologists, Dental Research Workers
Table of Contents
1. General introduction
2. Mammalian tooth structure and function
3. Herbivory
4. Monotremata and Marsupialia
5. Afrotheria
6. Xenarthra
7. Lagomorpha and Rodentia
8. Dermoptera and Scandentia
9. Primates
10. Eulipotyphla
11. Chiroptera
12. Perissodactyla
13. Cetartiodactyla 1. Artiodactyla
14. Cetartiodactyla 2. Cetacea
15. Carnivora
16. Teeth and life history
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028193
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128028186
About the Author
Barry Berkovitz
Dr Barry KB Berkovitz qualified in Dental Surgery at the Royal Dental Hospital in London in 1962. There soon followed three years of postgraduate research at Royal Holloway College London. Between 1966 and 2004 his time was equally divided between teaching Gross Anatomy and Dental Anatomy, first at the University of Bristol and later at King’s College London. He is the author of numerous books and scientific papers, many related to comparative dental anatomy. His well-known textbook ‘Oral Anatomy, Histology and Embryology ‘ by BKB Berkovitz, GR Holland and BJ Moxham is now reaching its 5th edition, while his most recent popular science book is entitled ‘Nothing but the Tooth’.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Reader in Dental Anatomy, King's College London, UK, Visiting Professor, Oman Dental College, Mina Al Fahal; Oman and Honorary Curator, Odontological Collection, Hunterian Museum, Royal College of Surgeons of England, London, UK
R.P Shellis
Dr R Peter Shellis graduated from Birmingham University (BSc in Zoology and Comparative Physiology, 1966, MSc in Radiobiology, 1967). From 1968 to 1972 he worked with Prof AEW Miles at the London Hospital Medical College on the development of teeth in fishes. From 1972 to 1998 Dr Shellis worked on dental caries for the Medical Research Council in Bristol, also publishing research on comparative dental anatomy, particularly on primate tooth structure. Later, he worked with Prof M Addy (Bristol) and Prof A Lussi (Bern) on dental erosion and was Editor-in-Chief of Caries Research (2000-2009). Dr Shellis won the Colgate-Palmolive Prize (British Society for Dental Resarch) in 1981 and the ORCA Prize (European Organization for Caries Research: ORCA) in 2011. He is an Honorary Member of ORCA since 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Preventative, Restorative and Pediatric Dentistry, Universitat Bern, Bern, Switzerland