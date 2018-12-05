The Technology of Wafers and Waffles II
1st Edition
Recipes, Product Development and Know-How
Description
The Technology of Wafers and Waffles: Recipes, Product Development and Knowhow is the definitive reference book addressing new product development in wafers and waffles. As a companion manual to The Technology of Wafers and Waffles: Operational Aspects, it provides a varied selection of recipes for different types of wafers, waffles, and fillings. This book discusses flat and shaped wafers, ice cream cones, cups, wafer reels, wafer sticks, stroop waffles, and North American frozen waffles. A separate chapter focuses on recipe calculations for wafer and waffle batters, doughs, and fillings, which allows estimating output, cost, and main nutrient content.
Finally, there is also an overview on the patent and food science literature on wafers and waffles in chronological order.
Key Features
- Brings a selection of recipes for different types of wafers, waffles, and fillings, along with information on relevant patents and literature
- Includes a chapter on recipe calculations for wafer and waffle batters, doughs and fillings, along with a glossary of terms in wafer and waffle science and technology
- Explores recipe calculation for estimating cost and final composition in main nutrients for wafers and waffles
- Provides tables that help keep nutrient targets during new product development processes
Readership
Various people within the industry: owners, technologists, quality assurance professionals, operators, food scientists. Research /development personnel, marketing personnel, quality control/assurance personnel
Table of Contents
Introduction/Preface
1. Ideas and Principles in Recipe Development
Traditional recipes
Local preference, scientific developments, nutrition trends
Markets and market segments
Concepts of new product development
2. Recipes for No/Low Sugar Wafer Batters
Flat wafers
Hollow wafers
Cake cones
Wafer snacks, non-sweet
Wafer Biscuit & Crisps
Pretzel cones
Oblaten
Includes tables on “Influence of Ingredient Changes on Product Properties”
3. Recipes for Sugar Wafer Batters
Moulded sugar cones
Rolled sugar cones
Wafer reels
Fan Wafers
Flute wafers
Cookie cones
Includes tables on “Influence of Ingredient Changes on Product Properties”
4. Recipes for Waffle Batters and Doughs
Ready-to-Eat waffles
Frozen waffles
Waffle biscuits
Stroop waffles
5. Recipes for Wafer Fillings
Flat wafer creams
Hollow wafer creams
Fruit and Caramel fillings
Savoury fillings
6. Recipe Calculations
For estimating the costing as well as the final composition in main nutrients and the energy content
6.1 Wafer recipes – different types
6.2 Cream recipes
6.3 Waffle recipes – different types
7. The Essence of Patents & Publications on wafers and waffles
Short description & citation of important patents and publications on wafers & waffles, primarily from 1995 to 2015
Some historic patents and publications – from where we come
8. Wafer Technology Glossary
Glossary of terms in wafer and waffle food science and technology
9 References and Register for Part II
Details
- No. of pages:
- 437
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 5th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119723
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128094372
About the Author
Karl Tiefenbacher
Karl F. Tiefenbacher was Head of the Franz Haas Bakery Technology Centre for 26 years and spent 14 years in Research and Development in the food industry. He has handled more than 300 troubleshooting tasks in Bakery Technology worldwide and provides recipe consulting and development for many companies across the globe. He has conducted trainings in wafer, waffle, and biscuit technology for operators, technologists, and owners, and has given assistance in equipment selection and commissioning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Franz Haas Bakery Technology Centre; retired, FHW Franz Haas Waffelmaschinen GMBH, Leobendorf, Austria