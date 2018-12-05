The Technology of Wafers and Waffles II

Introduction/Preface

1. Ideas and Principles in Recipe Development

Traditional recipes

Local preference, scientific developments, nutrition trends

Markets and market segments

Concepts of new product development

2. Recipes for No/Low Sugar Wafer Batters

Flat wafers

Hollow wafers

Cake cones

Wafer snacks, non-sweet

Wafer Biscuit & Crisps

Pretzel cones

Oblaten

Includes tables on “Influence of Ingredient Changes on Product Properties”

3. Recipes for Sugar Wafer Batters

Moulded sugar cones

Rolled sugar cones

Wafer reels

Fan Wafers

Flute wafers

Cookie cones

Includes tables on “Influence of Ingredient Changes on Product Properties”

4. Recipes for Waffle Batters and Doughs

Ready-to-Eat waffles

Frozen waffles

Waffle biscuits

Stroop waffles

5. Recipes for Wafer Fillings

Flat wafer creams

Hollow wafer creams

Fruit and Caramel fillings

Savoury fillings

6. Recipe Calculations

For estimating the costing as well as the final composition in main nutrients and the energy content

6.1 Wafer recipes – different types

6.2 Cream recipes

6.3 Waffle recipes – different types

7. The Essence of Patents & Publications on wafers and waffles

Short description & citation of important patents and publications on wafers & waffles, primarily from 1995 to 2015

Some historic patents and publications – from where we come

8. Wafer Technology Glossary

Glossary of terms in wafer and waffle food science and technology

9 References and Register for Part II