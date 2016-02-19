The Technological Value of the Sugar Beet focuses on the physical properties of the beet with respect to storage, slicing, diffusion, and filtration rate, as well as the chemical composition of the juice which determines the ash, lime salts, nitrogenous constituents, and other nonsugars in factory process liquors. The selection first offers information on the characteristics of the technological value of the sugar beet, including morphological characters, chemical characteristics, effects of chemical beet characteristics on the characteristics of the thick juice, and multiple correlations. The text then ponders on nonsugars in factory juices with special reference to effective alkalinity and methods for the assessment of beet quality. Discussions focus on purity determination, amide nitrogen, amino acids, betaine, cations, estimation of citric acid, and sampling and analysis.

