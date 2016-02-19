The Technological Value of the Sugar Beet - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229072, 9781483278087

The Technological Value of the Sugar Beet

1st Edition

Proceedings of the XIth Session of the Commission Internationale Technique de Sucrerie, Frankfurt, 1960

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483278087
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 314
Description

The Technological Value of the Sugar Beet focuses on the physical properties of the beet with respect to storage, slicing, diffusion, and filtration rate, as well as the chemical composition of the juice which determines the ash, lime salts, nitrogenous constituents, and other nonsugars in factory process liquors. The selection first offers information on the characteristics of the technological value of the sugar beet, including morphological characters, chemical characteristics, effects of chemical beet characteristics on the characteristics of the thick juice, and multiple correlations. The text then ponders on nonsugars in factory juices with special reference to effective alkalinity and methods for the assessment of beet quality. Discussions focus on purity determination, amide nitrogen, amino acids, betaine, cations, estimation of citric acid, and sampling and analysis.
The publication is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the technological value of the sugar beet.

Table of Contents


C.I.T.S. - Exercice 1960-1961

Liste des Participants

Vorwort, von F. Schneider

Avant-propos, par J. Henry

A Summary of the Proceedings of the XIth Session of the Commission Internationale Technique de Sucrerie

Résumé des Comptes-rendus de la XIe Assemblée de la C.I.T.S.

Première Séance

Discours inauguraux

Characteristics of the Technological Value of the Sugar Beet

Über den Einfluss von klimatischen Faktoren auf das Wachstum und die Qualität der Zuckerrüben unter Berücksichtigung der Düngung

Deuxième Séance

Die Auswirkung verschiedener Faktoren von Klima und Boden auf einige wertbestimmende Eigenschaften der Zuckerrübe im Einzugsgebiet der Süddeutschen Zucker-AG

Über die Forschungsergebnisse des technologischen Wertes der Zuckerrübe in der Tschechoslowakei

Über die Bewertung der Rübe nach der konduktometrischen Asche und dem schädlichen Stickstoff

Rohsaftgewinnung im Laboratorium zum Studium des technischen Wertes der Zuckerrübe

Étude préliminaire sur la valeur technique de la betterave d'après les analyses de betteraves sucrières de champs d'essais de 1959

Troisième Séance

Eröffnungsansprache

Auswirkung der Nichtzuckerstoffe der Rübe, insbesondere auf die Melassebildung. I. Beziehung zwischen Nichtzuckerzusammensetzung und Entzuckerungsgrad von Melassen

Auswirkung der Nichtzuckerstoffe der Rübe, insbesondere auf die Melassebildung. II. Einfluss einzelner Nichtzuckerfraktionen auf die Melassebildung

Auswirkung der Nichtzuckerstoffe der Rübe, insbesondere auf die Melassebildung. III. Beurteilung der Nichtzuckerstoffe

Nonsugars in Factory Juices with Special Reference to Effective Alkalinity

Methods for the Assessment of Beet Quality

Bericht über die Untersuchungsergebnisse der Bestimmung des technologischen Wertes der Zuckerrübe in Jugoslawien

Quatrième Séance

Méthodes d'estimation de la valeur technique de la betterave sucrière

Sucre et acide glutamique dans les betteraves

Probleme der Zuckerrübenanalyse

Die mechanischen Eigenschaften der Zuckerrübenwurzel

Schlussfolge

Toast prononcé par Mr. J PAUL, Président de la C.I.T.S.

Toast ausgebracht von Herrn J. PAUL, Präsident der C.I.T.S.

Toast held by Mr. J. PAUL, President of the C.I.T.S.

A Summary of the Discussions Which Took Place at the Meeting of the C.I.T.S. Scientific Committee, Bruxelles, February, 1961

Author Index

