The Technician's Radio Receiver Handbook is an invaluable tool for anyone involved in the technologies of wireless, cellular telephone, telecommunications, avionics, and other forms of electronic communication using radio waves. The market demand for and use of wireless and telecommunication technology has increased dramatically over the past decade, leaving many technicians and other communications professionals with the need for accurate information on how the newest equipment works and how to fix any problems that arise. Joe Carr, a notable author in the amateur radio and communications markets, explains both the new and old technologies, the science behind the scenes, as well as troubleshooting techniques not found in any other book.

The book will also have a companion website including helpful calculation software, customizable spreadsheets, and much more.



