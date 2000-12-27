The Technician's Radio Receiver Handbook
The Technician's Radio Receiver Handbook is an invaluable tool for anyone involved in the technologies of wireless, cellular telephone, telecommunications, avionics, and other forms of electronic communication using radio waves. The market demand for and use of wireless and telecommunication technology has increased dramatically over the past decade, leaving many technicians and other communications professionals with the need for accurate information on how the newest equipment works and how to fix any problems that arise. Joe Carr, a notable author in the amateur radio and communications markets, explains both the new and old technologies, the science behind the scenes, as well as troubleshooting techniques not found in any other book.
The book will also have a companion website including helpful calculation software, customizable spreadsheets, and much more.
Key Features
- Written for technicians and hands-on practitioners in clear, easy-to-read text with many detailed illustrations
- Contains information on cutting-edge receiver equipment as well as the most popular types used today in a variety of markets
- Destined to be a constant reference and superb training guide for anyone interested in communications technology
Table of Contents
Radio Communications; Communications Systems; Modulation styles; Role of the Receiver; Radio Receiver Configurations; Older configurations including Crystal video, Tuned Radio Frequency, Regenerative & Superregenerative, Superheterodyne; Classes of receivers; Special Receivers: Electronic Warfare, Radar, ELINT/SIGIN; Radio Receiver Performance Characteristics including static, dynamic and spurious; The Front End: An Overview including Coupling to antenna, RF Amplifiers, Mixers, Local Oscillator/Synthesizer, and Filtering; Front-End Filtering; RF Amplifiers & Preamplifiers; The Mixer Stage; Local Oscillator & Synthesizer Circuits; IF Filters: General Filter Theory, SAW, Crystal Filters, Mechanical Filters; IF Amplifiers; Detector and Demodulator Circuits; The Other Receiver Circuits including Automatic Gain Control (AGC), Automatic Frequency Control (AFC), Noise Limiters and Blankers, and Squelch Circuits; GaAs ICs, Power MOSFETs, RF LDMOS and MMICs; Spectrum Analyzer Receivers; Digital Signal Processing ; PCS, UHF Trunked Systems, and Spread Spectrum; Receiver Tests and Measurements; Planning a Receiver System; Improving Receiver Performance in a high EMI environment; Troubleshooting Receiver System Problems; Special Reception Approaches
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 27th December 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518596
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750673198
About the Author
Joseph Carr
Joe Carr devoted his life to furthering a wider understanding of electronics and spreading his passion for radio, becoming one of the USA’s best known technical authors with over 25 books and hundreds of magazine articles to his name. Newnes is proud to have published a number of his recent titles, including his last book, RF Components and Circuits.
Affiliations and Expertise
US Defense Department
Reviews
"The Technician's Radio Receiver Handbook is an invaluable tool for anyone involved in the technologies of wireless, cellular telephone, telecommunications, avionics, and other forms of electronic communication using radio waves."
--RF Globalnet
"This book is a good reference and training guide for anyone interested in communications technology, including wireless, cellular telephony, avionics, and other electronic comms using radio waves." --Electronic Product News