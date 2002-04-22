The Tear Film - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750641968, 9780702038174

The Tear Film

1st Edition

Structure, Function and Clinical Examination

Authors: Donald Korb Jennifer Craig Michael Doughty Jean-Pierre Guillon Alan Tomlinson George Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780702038174
Paperback ISBN: 9780750641968
Imprint: BH/BCLA
Published Date: 22nd April 2002
Page Count: 208
Description

Contemporary and thoroughly up to date, this book advises contact lens practitioners on the examination, function and pathogenesis of the tear film.

With comprehensive text and numerous superb full colour illustrations, this text presents the most up to date information on tear film research from leading international authorities in the field.

Table of Contents

Introduction: The importance of tear film; The cornea and conjunctival surfaces in relation to the tear film; Structure and function of the preocular tear film; Current clinical techniques to study the tear film and tear secretions; Time and the tear film; Pathology of the tear film; The tear film - its role today and in the future.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© BH/BCLA 2002
Published:
Imprint:
BH/BCLA
eBook ISBN:
9780702038174
Paperback ISBN:
9780750641968

About the Author

Donald Korb

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor at School of Optometry, University of California at Berkley, Instructor at Boston University School of Medicine, Department of Ophthalmology, Private Practitioner and Director of Research at Ocular Research in Boston, USA

Jennifer Craig

Affiliations and Expertise

The Desmond Hadden, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand

Michael Doughty

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ocular Pharmacology and Physiology, Department of Vision Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK Professor of Ocular Pharmacology and Physiology

Jean-Pierre Guillon

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Consultant, The Dry Eye Clinic, Institute of Optometry, London, UK

Alan Tomlinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Department of Vision Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK

George Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Optometry and Vision Sciences, University of Melbourne, Parkville, Victoria 3052, Australia Consultant Ophthalmologist, Paybody Eye Unit, Coventry and Warwick Hospital, Coventry, UK

