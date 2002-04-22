The Tear Film
1st Edition
Structure, Function and Clinical Examination
Description
Contemporary and thoroughly up to date, this book advises contact lens practitioners on the examination, function and pathogenesis of the tear film.
With comprehensive text and numerous superb full colour illustrations, this text presents the most up to date information on tear film research from leading international authorities in the field.
Table of Contents
Introduction: The importance of tear film; The cornea and conjunctival surfaces in relation to the tear film; Structure and function of the preocular tear film; Current clinical techniques to study the tear film and tear secretions; Time and the tear film; Pathology of the tear film; The tear film - its role today and in the future.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © BH/BCLA 2002
- Published:
- 22nd April 2002
- Imprint:
- BH/BCLA
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038174
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750641968
About the Author
Donald Korb
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor at School of Optometry, University of California at Berkley, Instructor at Boston University School of Medicine, Department of Ophthalmology, Private Practitioner and Director of Research at Ocular Research in Boston, USA
Jennifer Craig
Affiliations and Expertise
The Desmond Hadden, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand
Michael Doughty
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ocular Pharmacology and Physiology, Department of Vision Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK Professor of Ocular Pharmacology and Physiology
Jean-Pierre Guillon
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Consultant, The Dry Eye Clinic, Institute of Optometry, London, UK
Alan Tomlinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Department of Vision Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK
George Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Optometry and Vision Sciences, University of Melbourne, Parkville, Victoria 3052, Australia Consultant Ophthalmologist, Paybody Eye Unit, Coventry and Warwick Hospital, Coventry, UK