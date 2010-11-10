The Teaching Files: Head and Neck Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416060598, 9781437735956

The Teaching Files: Head and Neck Imaging

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Girish Fatterpekar
eBook ISBN: 9781437735956
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th November 2010
Page Count: 480
Description

The Teaching Files: Head and Neck Imaging, by Dr. Girish Fatterpekar, MD, with its easy-to-use, templated organization, well-presented case reviews, and high-yield imaging examples, aims to sharpen your diagnostic skills. Exquisitely illustrated key imaging features and relevant, succinct discussions of differential diagnoses provide you with the necessary tools required to feel confident when reading head and neck cases. Plus, with Expert Consult, you can access the full text, all the illustrations, and additional cases and images online.

Key Features

  • Quickly review easy-to-read templated chapters with 2-4 images per case, 600+ high-quality illustrations in all.

  • Access the full text and all illustrations online at expertconsult.com for convenient reference anytime, anywhere.

  • Test your knowledge and gain easy recall using the labels on/off functionality for online images.

  • Keep current in your practice with discussions of the most up-to-date radiologic modalities and technologies.

  • Get suggested readings of the most important references for more information on specific topics.

  • Review discussions of similar cases and resolve challenging diagnostic questions.

  • Reference demographics/clinical history, findings, discussion, characteristic/clinical features, radiologic findings, differential diagnosis, and suggested readings for every case.

Details

480
English
© Saunders 2011
Saunders
9781437735956
9780323246217

About the Authors

Girish Fatterpekar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor Radiology, Department of Radiology Section of Neuroradiology NYU Langone Medical Center New York, New York

