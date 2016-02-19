The Teacher and the Needs of Society in Evolution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080161020, 9781483147659

The Teacher and the Needs of Society in Evolution

1st Edition

Editors: Edmund J. King
eBook ISBN: 9781483147659
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 332
Description

The Teacher and the Needs of Society in Evolution deals with the needs of the teacher in an evolving society. Emphasis is placed on the schools' changing context and perspectives, the evolving institutions and methods of education, and response in research and development. The chapters directly relate a rich fund of information and wide sensibility to current discussions undertaken by teachers and other educators everywhere. This volume consists of 12 chapters organized into three sections and begins with a discussion of the social context and the dynamics of change. It explores changing perspectives in the educational process, the direction schools are already, and the cultivation of skill and the best use of human ability. Inequalities in educational opportunity in Britain today, and the ways in which they may be reduced, are also considered. The next section focuses on the changing role of teachers, their preparation and orientation, the use of new media in education, and future prospects. The role of teachers in research or curricular development is highlighted. The final section examines the evolution in educational thinking, with emphasis on the problem of authority and responsibility in the teaching of the new humanities, the rise in school enrollments, and the hunger for learning. This book is intended for educators who want to improve their teaching skills for the benefit of society.

Table of Contents


Foreword from Sir Robert Robinson, O.M., F.R.S.

Foreword from Dean Athelstan Spilhaus, D.Sc.

Editor's Foreword

Section One: The Social Context and the Dynamics of Change

1. Changing Perspectives in the Educational Process

2. Schools for Tomorrow

3. The Child at Home and at School

4. The Measurement of Human Abilities and Their Cultivation

Section Two: The Changing World of the Teacher

5. The Status, Role and Future of Teachers

6. The Preparation and Orientation of Teachers

7. The New Media and the Teacher

8. Teachers, Research and Curricular Development

Section Three: The New Learning

9. From Teaching to Learning?

10. Learning for Responsibility—The New Humanities

11. Staying on at School—A New Dimension

12. Hunger—The Perspectives of the Third World


About the Editor

Edmund J. King

