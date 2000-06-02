The Tea Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733732, 9781845699222

The Tea Industry

1st Edition

Authors: Nick Hall
eBook ISBN: 9781845699222
Paperback ISBN: 9781855733732
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 2nd June 2000
Page Count: 610
Description

In recent years the international tea industry has changed dramatically with the closure of the London Terminal Auction in 1998 in favour of auctions at source in both Africa and Asia, and the evolution of a wide range of value added products.

This major new looseleaf provides a guide to the complex and multifaceted tea industry. Never before has there been a single reference containing the entire range of industry information from history through to health. The Tea Industry's comprehensive nature will promote better understanding of the industry for everyone involved throughout the supply chain as well as providing ideal material for those who are new to the industry.

The Tea Industry begins with a review of the history and origins of the trade from its Chinese origins. The author goes on to look at the growing and processing of tea including a detailed country-by-country analysis of world production, consumption, exporting and importing. There are detailed sections on markets, marketing and quality control of tea including a look at auctions, branding and blending of tea. Finally, there is a review of current thinking on tea and health which includes recent research in the area. Overall, The Tea Industry has been developed to provide the most thorough account ever produced of this fascinating industry.

Key Features

  • The ultimate desktop reference source for all your information needs
  • Comprehensive looseleaf resource and ideal training material
  • Extensive commentary on the tea market and marketing

Table of Contents

The history and origins of tea; Cultivation; Processing; Value added tea; World production; World consumption; Export and import; Markets and marketing; Quality assessment and control; Health.

Details

No. of pages:
610
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699222
Paperback ISBN:
9781855733732

About the Author

Nick Hall

Nick Hall is a writer and broadcaster who has had books published on a variety of topics and has also appeared on several programmes for BBC World Service. He is also a lecturer and trainer in English Language.

