In recent years the international tea industry has changed dramatically with the closure of the London Terminal Auction in 1998 in favour of auctions at source in both Africa and Asia, and the evolution of a wide range of value added products.



This major new looseleaf provides a guide to the complex and multifaceted tea industry. Never before has there been a single reference containing the entire range of industry information from history through to health. The Tea Industry's comprehensive nature will promote better understanding of the industry for everyone involved throughout the supply chain as well as providing ideal material for those who are new to the industry.



The Tea Industry begins with a review of the history and origins of the trade from its Chinese origins. The author goes on to look at the growing and processing of tea including a detailed country-by-country analysis of world production, consumption, exporting and importing. There are detailed sections on markets, marketing and quality control of tea including a look at auctions, branding and blending of tea. Finally, there is a review of current thinking on tea and health which includes recent research in the area. Overall, The Tea Industry has been developed to provide the most thorough account ever produced of this fascinating industry.