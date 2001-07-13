The T Cell Receptor FactsBook
1st Edition
Authors: Marie-Paule Lefranc Gerard Lefranc
eBook ISBN: 9780080542645
Paperback ISBN: 9780124413528
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th July 2001
Page Count: 397
Description
The T Cell Receptor FactsBook contains entries on all the 176 functional variable, diversity, joining, and constant regions of the human T cell receptor, including alpha, beta, gamma, and delta loci. Introductory chapters summarize information of T cell receptor chain synthesis, chromosomal location, and an overview of the human T cell receptor loci.
Readership
Immunologists, geneticists, cell and molecular biologists, and hematologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 397
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 13th July 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542645
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124413528
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Marie-Paule Lefranc Author
Marie-Paule LeFranc nominated Senior member of the Institut Universitaire de France in August 2002.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire d'ImmunoGenetique Moleculaire, Institut de Genetique Humaine, France
Gerard Lefranc Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire d'ImmunoGenetique Moleculaire, Institut de Genetique Humaine, France
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.