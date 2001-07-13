The T Cell Receptor FactsBook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124413528, 9780080542645

The T Cell Receptor FactsBook

1st Edition

Authors: Marie-Paule Lefranc Gerard Lefranc
eBook ISBN: 9780080542645
Paperback ISBN: 9780124413528
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th July 2001
Page Count: 397
Description

The T Cell Receptor FactsBook contains entries on all the 176 functional variable, diversity, joining, and constant regions of the human T cell receptor, including alpha, beta, gamma, and delta loci. Introductory chapters summarize information of T cell receptor chain synthesis, chromosomal location, and an overview of the human T cell receptor loci.

Readership

Immunologists, geneticists, cell and molecular biologists, and hematologists.

Details

No. of pages:
397
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080542645
Paperback ISBN:
9780124413528

About the Authors

Marie-Paule Lefranc Author

Marie-Paule LeFranc nominated Senior member of the Institut Universitaire de France in August 2002.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire d'ImmunoGenetique Moleculaire, Institut de Genetique Humaine, France

Gerard Lefranc Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire d'ImmunoGenetique Moleculaire, Institut de Genetique Humaine, France

