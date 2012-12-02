The System Engineers Handbook
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Debugging the Hardware. Creating and Debugging Your System Software. Multiprocessing and Multitasking. Multiple Chassis VME Bus Systems. Graphics on VME Bus. VXI Bus. Disk Interface Standards. Ethernet. Image Processing and Machine Vision. Interfacing to the Real World. VME Bus Specification: Introduction to the VME Bus Specification. Data Transfer Bus. Data Transfer Bus Arbitration. Priority Interrupt. Utilities. Electrical Specifications. Mechanical Specifications. VXI Bus Implementation of VME Specifications. System Architecture. VXI Bus Device Implementations. Command and Event Formats. Dynamic Configuration. Shared Memory Protocols. Index.
Description
The System Engineer's Handbook, written by the developer of the VME bus system and some of the most knowledgeable experts in the computer industry, is the most comprehensive guide available for the VME bus standard. It is the system engineer's guide to building high performance multiprocessor systems. This book contains complete copies of VME bus and VXI bus specifications and applications information, enabling a system engineer to purchase state-of-the-art board components from specialized manufacturers and assemble them into a fully-functional system.
- 1112
- English
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1992
- 2nd December 2012
- Morgan Kaufmann
- 9780080519029