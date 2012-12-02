The System Engineers Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080519029

The System Engineers Handbook

1st Edition

Editors: John Black
eBook ISBN: 9780080519029
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 1112
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
160.00
136.00
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Debugging the Hardware. Creating and Debugging Your System Software. Multiprocessing and Multitasking. Multiple Chassis VME Bus Systems. Graphics on VME Bus. VXI Bus. Disk Interface Standards. Ethernet. Image Processing and Machine Vision. Interfacing to the Real World. VME Bus Specification: Introduction to the VME Bus Specification. Data Transfer Bus. Data Transfer Bus Arbitration. Priority Interrupt. Utilities. Electrical Specifications. Mechanical Specifications. VXI Bus Implementation of VME Specifications. System Architecture. VXI Bus Device Implementations. Command and Event Formats. Dynamic Configuration. Shared Memory Protocols. Index.

Description

The System Engineer's Handbook, written by the developer of the VME bus system and some of the most knowledgeable experts in the computer industry, is the most comprehensive guide available for the VME bus standard. It is the system engineer's guide to building high performance multiprocessor systems. This book contains complete copies of VME bus and VXI bus specifications and applications information, enabling a system engineer to purchase state-of-the-art board components from specialized manufacturers and assemble them into a fully-functional system.

Details

No. of pages:
1112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080519029

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

John Black Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.