The Surgery of the Alimentary Tract
1st Edition
The Surgery of the Alimentary Tract provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the surgery of the alimentary canal and its adnexal organs. This book examines the selection of operative methods, improvements in the operative method, and the advantages of pre-operative and post-operative treatment. Organized into four parts encompassing 93 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the sites of obstruction in the esophagus. This text then discusses the general symptoms of dyspepsia, including discomfort, pain, heartburn, flatulence, acid eructation, nausea, vomiting, and visceral tenderness. Other chapters consider significant functions of the stomach, which is the main organ concerned with digestion and absorption. This book discusses as well the incidence and causes of dilatations and spasm of the alimentary canal. The final chapter deals with the principles involved when dealing with injuries to the rectum. This book is a valuable resource for surgeons, physicians, and post-graduate students.
Table of Contents
Part I—The Diagnosis of Surgical Dyspepsia
Section I—Clinical
I.—Dysphagia in the Upper Part of the Œsophagus
II.—Dysphagia in the Lower Part of the Œsophagus: Dysphagic Dyspepsia
III.—The Symptoms of Dyspepsia
IV.—The Mechanism of the Causation of Dyspepsia
V.—The Incidence of Dyspepsia on the Filling or Emptying of the Stomach
VI.—Gross Dilatations and Spasms of the Alimentary Canal
VII.—The Significance of Nausea and Vomiting
VIII.—Aetiological Classification of Surgical Dyspepsia
IX.—Reflex Dyspepsia
X.—Gastritis and Duodenitis
XI.—The Aetiology of Peptic Ulcer
XII.—The Dyspepsia of Acute Gastric Ulcer
XIII.—The Dyspepsia of Uncomplicated Chronic Gastric Ulcer
XIV.—The Dyspepsia of Complicated Gastric Ulcer
XV.—The Dyspepsia of Complicated Gastric Ulcer (Continued)
XVI.—Duodenitis
XVII.—The Dyspepsia of Acute Duodenal Ulcer
XVIII.—The Dyspepsia of Chronic Duodenal Ulcer
XIX.—The Dyspepsia of Duodenal Diverticulum
XX.—The Dyspepsia of Jejunal Ulcer
XXI.—The Dyspepsia of Jejunal Diverticulum and of High Jejunal Obstruction
XXII.—Dyspepsia Caused by Adhesions in the Abdominal Cavity
XXIII.—The Dyspepsia of Benign and Other Tumors of the Stomach
XXIV.—The Dyspepsia of Carcinoma of the Duodenum and Stomach
XXV.—The Dyspepsia of Carcinoma of the Duodenum and Stomach (Continued)
Section II—Consultative, Radiographic, and Gastroscopic
XXVI.—Radio-Surgical Diagnosis
XXVII.—Radio-Surgical Problems in the Diagnosis of Obscure Types of Painless Dyspepsia
XXVIII.—Radio-Surgical Problems in the Diagnosis of Definite Inflammatory Disease
XXIX.—Radio-Surgical Problems in the Diagnosis of Dyspepsia of Malignant or Supposedly Malignant Origin
XXX.—The Surgeon's Second Point of View: the Surgery of the Lesion
XXXI.—Consultation on a Case of Hæmatemesis and Melæna
XXXII.—Gastroscopy with the Flexible Gastroscope
Part II—The Surgery of Surgical Dyspepsia and of the Upper Part of the Abdomen
Section I—Surgical Procedures
XXXIII.—The Equipment of an Abdominal Surgeon
XXXIV.—General Principles Underlying the Performance of Operations in the Upper Part of the Abdominal Cavity
XXXV.—Surgical Handicraft in the Abdominal Cavity
XXXVI.—General Principles in the Technique of Operations on Hollow Viscera
XXXVII.—The Operability of a Patient on General Grounds
XXXVIII.—Important Anatomical Features in the Surgery of the Upper Abdomen
XXXIX.—General Principles in Regard to Incisions in the Upper Part of the Abdomen
XL.—The Surgery of Abdominal Adhesions
XLI.—Tumors of the Abdominal Wall
XLII.—The Surgical Treatment of Reflex Dyspepsia
XLIII.—Principles Underlying the Treatment of Peptic Ulcer
XLIV.—Principles on Which Gastro-Enterostomy is Based
XLV.—The Technique of Gastro-Enterostomy
XLVI.—Principles on Which Gastric Resection is Based
XLVII.—The Technique of Partial Gastrectomy: I. the Choice of an Anæsthetic
XLVIII.—The Technique of Partial Gastrectomy: II. the Steps of the Operation
XLIX.—The Technique of Partial Gastrectomy: III. Making the Gastro-Entero-Anastomosis
L.—The Technique of Partial Gastrectomy: IV. Variations When Dealing with Different Types of Ulcer and with Myoma of the Fundus of the Stomach
LI.—Closure of Abdominal Wounds
LII.—Extensive Partial Gastric Exclusion (with Resection)
LIII.—Operations for Jejunal Ulcer
LIV.—Hernia
LV.—The Spleen and Splenomegaly
LVI.—The Liver and Hepatomegaly
LVII.—Diseases of the Gall-Bladder and the Bile-Ducts: General Considerations
LVIII.—Cholecystography
LIX.—Gall-Stones in the Common Duct and Their Differential Diagnosis
LX.—Differential Diagnosis in Gall-Bladder Syndromes
LXI.—Cholecystectomy
LXII.—Accidents to the Bile-Ducts in Cholecystectomy
LXIII.—Non-Malignant Affections of the Pancreas
LXIV.—Malignant Conditions of the Pancreas and Common Bile-Duct
LXV.—Consultation on a Case of Jaundice
LXVI.—Operation-Table Problems in a Case of Jaundice
Section II—Post-Operative Complications
LXVII.—Complications of Early Post-Operative Period
LXVIII.—Complications of Early Post-Operative Period (Continued)
LXIX.—Complications of Early Post-Operative Period (Continued)
LXX.—Complications of Early Post-Operative Period (Continued)
LXXI.—Complications of Middle Post-Operative Period
LXXII.—Complications of Late Post-Operative Period
LXXIII.—Remote Post-Operative Complications
Part III—Abdominal Emergencies Which May Involve Either the Upper or the Lower Part of the Abdomen
LXXIV.—The Strategy of the Surgical Approach to a Case of Supposed Perforation of a Hollow Organ
LXXV.—The Strategy of the Surgical Approach to a Case of Supposed Intestinal Obstruction
Part IV—Surgery of the Lower Part of the Abdomen
LXXVI.—Appendicitis: Anatomy and Causation
LXXVII.—The Classification of Appendicitis
LXXVIII.—The Treatment of Appendicitis
LXXIX.—Ileocæcal Mesenteric Lymphadenitis and Regional Ileitis
LXXX.—The Diagnosis of Diseases of the Proximal Colon
LXXXI.—Principles Underlying Operation for Carcinoma of the Proximal Colon
LXXXI I.—Diagnosis of Diseases of the Distal Colon and Rectum (Upper Part)
LXXXIII.—Surgical Treatment of Innocent Diseases of the Distal Colon
LXXXIV.—The Diagnosis of Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis
LXXXV.—The Treatment of Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis
LXXXVI.—Principles Underlying Operations on the Distal Colon
LXXXVII.—The Technique and Management of the Disconnecting Anus
LXXXVIII.—The Technique of Operations on the Defunctioned Distal Colon
LXXXIX.—The Surgery of Malignant Disease of the Rectum
XC.—Operation on the Defunctioned Rectum
XCI.—The Technique of Operation on the Defunctioned Rectum
XCII.—Operation on the Functioning Rectum
XCIII.—Gross Ischiorectal Sepsis—Injuries to the Rectum
Index
