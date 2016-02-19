The Surgery of the Alimentary Tract

Table of Contents



Part I—The Diagnosis of Surgical Dyspepsia

Section I—Clinical

I.—Dysphagia in the Upper Part of the Œsophagus

II.—Dysphagia in the Lower Part of the Œsophagus: Dysphagic Dyspepsia

III.—The Symptoms of Dyspepsia

IV.—The Mechanism of the Causation of Dyspepsia

V.—The Incidence of Dyspepsia on the Filling or Emptying of the Stomach

VI.—Gross Dilatations and Spasms of the Alimentary Canal

VII.—The Significance of Nausea and Vomiting

VIII.—Aetiological Classification of Surgical Dyspepsia

IX.—Reflex Dyspepsia

X.—Gastritis and Duodenitis

XI.—The Aetiology of Peptic Ulcer

XII.—The Dyspepsia of Acute Gastric Ulcer

XIII.—The Dyspepsia of Uncomplicated Chronic Gastric Ulcer

XIV.—The Dyspepsia of Complicated Gastric Ulcer

XV.—The Dyspepsia of Complicated Gastric Ulcer (Continued)

XVI.—Duodenitis

XVII.—The Dyspepsia of Acute Duodenal Ulcer

XVIII.—The Dyspepsia of Chronic Duodenal Ulcer

XIX.—The Dyspepsia of Duodenal Diverticulum

XX.—The Dyspepsia of Jejunal Ulcer

XXI.—The Dyspepsia of Jejunal Diverticulum and of High Jejunal Obstruction

XXII.—Dyspepsia Caused by Adhesions in the Abdominal Cavity

XXIII.—The Dyspepsia of Benign and Other Tumors of the Stomach

XXIV.—The Dyspepsia of Carcinoma of the Duodenum and Stomach

XXV.—The Dyspepsia of Carcinoma of the Duodenum and Stomach (Continued)

Section II—Consultative, Radiographic, and Gastroscopic

XXVI.—Radio-Surgical Diagnosis

XXVII.—Radio-Surgical Problems in the Diagnosis of Obscure Types of Painless Dyspepsia

XXVIII.—Radio-Surgical Problems in the Diagnosis of Definite Inflammatory Disease

XXIX.—Radio-Surgical Problems in the Diagnosis of Dyspepsia of Malignant or Supposedly Malignant Origin

XXX.—The Surgeon's Second Point of View: the Surgery of the Lesion

XXXI.—Consultation on a Case of Hæmatemesis and Melæna

XXXII.—Gastroscopy with the Flexible Gastroscope

Part II—The Surgery of Surgical Dyspepsia and of the Upper Part of the Abdomen

Section I—Surgical Procedures

XXXIII.—The Equipment of an Abdominal Surgeon

XXXIV.—General Principles Underlying the Performance of Operations in the Upper Part of the Abdominal Cavity

XXXV.—Surgical Handicraft in the Abdominal Cavity

XXXVI.—General Principles in the Technique of Operations on Hollow Viscera

XXXVII.—The Operability of a Patient on General Grounds

XXXVIII.—Important Anatomical Features in the Surgery of the Upper Abdomen

XXXIX.—General Principles in Regard to Incisions in the Upper Part of the Abdomen

XL.—The Surgery of Abdominal Adhesions

XLI.—Tumors of the Abdominal Wall

XLII.—The Surgical Treatment of Reflex Dyspepsia

XLIII.—Principles Underlying the Treatment of Peptic Ulcer

XLIV.—Principles on Which Gastro-Enterostomy is Based

XLV.—The Technique of Gastro-Enterostomy

XLVI.—Principles on Which Gastric Resection is Based

XLVII.—The Technique of Partial Gastrectomy: I. the Choice of an Anæsthetic

XLVIII.—The Technique of Partial Gastrectomy: II. the Steps of the Operation

XLIX.—The Technique of Partial Gastrectomy: III. Making the Gastro-Entero-Anastomosis

L.—The Technique of Partial Gastrectomy: IV. Variations When Dealing with Different Types of Ulcer and with Myoma of the Fundus of the Stomach

LI.—Closure of Abdominal Wounds

LII.—Extensive Partial Gastric Exclusion (with Resection)

LIII.—Operations for Jejunal Ulcer

LIV.—Hernia

LV.—The Spleen and Splenomegaly

LVI.—The Liver and Hepatomegaly

LVII.—Diseases of the Gall-Bladder and the Bile-Ducts: General Considerations

LVIII.—Cholecystography

LIX.—Gall-Stones in the Common Duct and Their Differential Diagnosis

LX.—Differential Diagnosis in Gall-Bladder Syndromes

LXI.—Cholecystectomy

LXII.—Accidents to the Bile-Ducts in Cholecystectomy

LXIII.—Non-Malignant Affections of the Pancreas

LXIV.—Malignant Conditions of the Pancreas and Common Bile-Duct

LXV.—Consultation on a Case of Jaundice

LXVI.—Operation-Table Problems in a Case of Jaundice

Section II—Post-Operative Complications

LXVII.—Complications of Early Post-Operative Period

LXVIII.—Complications of Early Post-Operative Period (Continued)

LXIX.—Complications of Early Post-Operative Period (Continued)

LXX.—Complications of Early Post-Operative Period (Continued)

LXXI.—Complications of Middle Post-Operative Period

LXXII.—Complications of Late Post-Operative Period

LXXIII.—Remote Post-Operative Complications

Part III—Abdominal Emergencies Which May Involve Either the Upper or the Lower Part of the Abdomen

LXXIV.—The Strategy of the Surgical Approach to a Case of Supposed Perforation of a Hollow Organ

LXXV.—The Strategy of the Surgical Approach to a Case of Supposed Intestinal Obstruction

Part IV—Surgery of the Lower Part of the Abdomen

LXXVI.—Appendicitis: Anatomy and Causation

LXXVII.—The Classification of Appendicitis

LXXVIII.—The Treatment of Appendicitis

LXXIX.—Ileocæcal Mesenteric Lymphadenitis and Regional Ileitis

LXXX.—The Diagnosis of Diseases of the Proximal Colon

LXXXI.—Principles Underlying Operation for Carcinoma of the Proximal Colon

LXXXI I.—Diagnosis of Diseases of the Distal Colon and Rectum (Upper Part)

LXXXIII.—Surgical Treatment of Innocent Diseases of the Distal Colon

LXXXIV.—The Diagnosis of Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

LXXXV.—The Treatment of Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

LXXXVI.—Principles Underlying Operations on the Distal Colon

LXXXVII.—The Technique and Management of the Disconnecting Anus

LXXXVIII.—The Technique of Operations on the Defunctioned Distal Colon

LXXXIX.—The Surgery of Malignant Disease of the Rectum

XC.—Operation on the Defunctioned Rectum

XCI.—The Technique of Operation on the Defunctioned Rectum

XCII.—Operation on the Functioning Rectum

XCIII.—Gross Ischiorectal Sepsis—Injuries to the Rectum

