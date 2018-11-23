The Sun as a Guide to Stellar Physics
1st Edition
Description
The Sun as a Guide to Stellar Physics illustrates the significance of the Sun in understanding stars through an
examination of the discoveries and insights gained from solar physics research. Ranging from theories to modeling
and from numerical simulations to instrumentation and data processing, the book provides an overview of what
we currently understand and how the Sun can be a model for gaining further knowledge about stellar physics.
Providing both updates on recent developments in solar physics and applications to stellar physics, this book
strengthens the solar–stellar connection and summarizes what we know about the Sun for the stellar, space, and
geophysics communities.
Key Features
- Applies observations, theoretical understanding, modeling capabilities and physical processes first revealed by the sun to the study of stellar physics
- Illustrates how studies of Proxima Solaris have led to progress in space science, stellar physics and related fields
- Uses characteristics of solar phenomena as a guide for understanding the physics of stars
Readership
Stellar physicists, astrophysicists, space scientists, geophysicists, and solar physicists
Table of Contents
1. A) Discoveries and Concepts: The Sun's Role in Astrophysics
Jack B. Zirker and Oddbjørn Engvold
2. B) Stellar & Solar Chromospheres and Attendant Phenomena
Thomas Ayres
3. C) The Sun's Atmosphere
Alexander I. Shapiro, Hardi Peter, and Sami K. Solanki
4. D) Helioseismic Inferences on the Internal Structure and Dynamics of the Sun
Sarbani Basu and William J. Chaplin
5. E) Atmospheric Structure, Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics and Magnetism
5.1 Spectroscopy and Atomic Physics
Philip Judge
5.2 Models of Solar and Stellar Atmospheres
Petr Heinzel
5.3 Spectropolarimetry, Magnetic Structures & Their Evolution
Kiyoshi Ichimoto
6. F) Coronal Magnetism as a Universal Phenomenon
BC Low
7. G) MHD and Solar Dynamo Action
Eric Priest
8. H) Solar and Stellar Variability
Marianne Faurobert
9. I) High-Energy Solar Physics
Hugh Hudson and Alexander MacKinnon
10. J) Space Weather at Earth and in Our Solar System
Noé Lugaz
11. K) Solar-Stellar Connection
Gibor Basri
12. L) Instrumentation
12.1 Observations of the Sun from Space
Alan Title
12.2 High-Resolution Ground-Based Observations of the Sun
Oddbjørn Engvold and Jack Zirker
13. M) Solar Data and Simulations
Neal Hurlburt
14. N) Challenges and Prospects for the Future
Jean-Claude Vial and Andrew Skumanich
Details
- No. of pages:
- 522
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143353
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128143346
About the Editor
Oddbjørn Engvold
Oddbjørn Engvold is Professor Emeritus at the Institute of Theoretical Astrophysics at the University of Oslo. He specializes in solar physics, and was Secretary General of the International Astronomical Union from 2003 to 2006, of which he is still an active member. He has authored and edited four books on solar physics and astronomy and has published more than 115 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Institute of Theoretical Astrophysics and Rosseland Centre for Solar Physics, University of Oslo, Norway
Jean-Claude Vial
Jean-Claude Vial is a Researcher in the Institut d'Astrophysique Spatiale at the University of Paris-Sud. He is an active member of the International Astronomical Union and is Directeur de Recherche for CNRS. His research interests include solar prominences, the chromosphere, and the solar corona. He has published nearly 300 articles and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist Emeritus, Institut d'Astrophysique Spatiale, CNRS-Université Paris-Sud, France
Andrew Skumanich
Andrew Skumanich is a Researcher for the High Altitude Observatory at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. His research interests include the solar photosphere and chromosphere and the thermodynamic and magnetic nature of the regions. He has published over 90 articles and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist Emeritus, High Altitude Observatory, National Center for Atmospheric Research, USA