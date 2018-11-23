The Sun as a Guide to Stellar Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128143346, 9780128143353

The Sun as a Guide to Stellar Physics

1st Edition

Editors: Oddbjørn Engvold Jean-Claude Vial Andrew Skumanich
eBook ISBN: 9780128143353
Paperback ISBN: 9780128143346
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd November 2018
Page Count: 522
Description

The Sun as a Guide to Stellar Physics illustrates the significance of the Sun in understanding stars through an
examination of the discoveries and insights gained from solar physics research. Ranging from theories to modeling
and from numerical simulations to instrumentation and data processing, the book provides an overview of what
we currently understand and how the Sun can be a model for gaining further knowledge about stellar physics.
Providing both updates on recent developments in solar physics and applications to stellar physics, this book
strengthens the solar–stellar connection and summarizes what we know about the Sun for the stellar, space, and
geophysics communities.

Key Features

  • Applies observations, theoretical understanding, modeling capabilities and physical processes first revealed by the sun to the study of stellar physics
  • Illustrates how studies of Proxima Solaris have led to progress in space science, stellar physics and related fields
  • Uses characteristics of solar phenomena as a guide for understanding the physics of stars

Readership

Stellar physicists, astrophysicists, space scientists, geophysicists, and solar physicists

Table of Contents

1. A) Discoveries and Concepts: The Sun's Role in Astrophysics
  Jack B. Zirker and Oddbjørn Engvold
2. B) Stellar & Solar Chromospheres and Attendant Phenomena
  Thomas Ayres
3. C) The Sun's Atmosphere
  Alexander I. Shapiro, Hardi Peter, and Sami K. Solanki
4. D) Helioseismic Inferences on the Internal  Structure and Dynamics of the Sun
  Sarbani Basu and William J. Chaplin
5. E) Atmospheric Structure, Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics and Magnetism
5.1 Spectroscopy and Atomic Physics
  Philip Judge
5.2 Models of Solar and Stellar Atmospheres
  Petr Heinzel
5.3 Spectropolarimetry, Magnetic Structures & Their Evolution
  Kiyoshi Ichimoto
6. F) Coronal Magnetism as a Universal Phenomenon
  BC Low
7. G) MHD and Solar Dynamo Action
  Eric Priest
8. H) Solar and Stellar Variability
  Marianne Faurobert
9. I) High-Energy Solar Physics
  Hugh Hudson and Alexander MacKinnon
10. J) Space Weather at Earth and in Our Solar System
  Noé Lugaz
11. K) Solar-Stellar Connection
  Gibor Basri
12. L) Instrumentation
12.1 Observations of the Sun from Space
  Alan Title
12.2 High-Resolution Ground-Based Observations of the Sun
  Oddbjørn Engvold and Jack Zirker
13. M) Solar Data and Simulations
  Neal Hurlburt
14. N) Challenges and Prospects for the Future
  Jean-Claude Vial and Andrew Skumanich

 

About the Editor

Oddbjørn Engvold

Oddbjørn Engvold is Professor Emeritus at the Institute of Theoretical Astrophysics at the University of Oslo. He specializes in solar physics, and was Secretary General of the International Astronomical Union from 2003 to 2006, of which he is still an active member. He has authored and edited four books on solar physics and astronomy and has published more than 115 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Institute of Theoretical Astrophysics and Rosseland Centre for Solar Physics, University of Oslo, Norway

Jean-Claude Vial

Jean-Claude Vial is a Researcher in the Institut d'Astrophysique Spatiale at the University of Paris-Sud. He is an active member of the International Astronomical Union and is Directeur de Recherche for CNRS. His research interests include solar prominences, the chromosphere, and the solar corona. He has published nearly 300 articles and book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Scientist Emeritus, Institut d'Astrophysique Spatiale, CNRS-Université Paris-Sud, France

Andrew Skumanich

Andrew Skumanich is a Researcher for the High Altitude Observatory at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. His research interests include the solar photosphere and chromosphere and the thermodynamic and magnetic nature of the regions. He has published over 90 articles and book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Scientist Emeritus, High Altitude Observatory, National Center for Atmospheric Research, USA

