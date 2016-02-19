The Summary Report - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246178, 9781483157184

The Summary Report

1st Edition

Special Edition with the Environment Projections and the Government Projections and the Government's Global Model

Authors: Gerald O. Barney
eBook ISBN: 9781483157184
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 376
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Global 2000 Report to the President of the U.S.: Entering the 21st Century, Volume I: The Summary Report focuses on the Global 2000 Study, particularly noting the issues on the environment, population, and natural resources. The book first offers information on the findings and conclusions of the study and environment projections. Topics include water, energy, and forestry projections and the environment; climate changes and the environment; and gross national product (GNP) projections and the environment. The manuscript then examines the “Government's Global Model,“ including the analysis of the foundation, interpretation of projections, and strengthening the foundation. The text examines the elements of the ""Government's Global Model."" These include population, GNP, climate, technology, food, fisheries, forestry, water, energy, and fuel minerals. The book also surveys some of the studies and task forces whose findings might be helpful to those trying to provide methods and instructions in support of decision-making for international efforts in population, resources, and the environment. The manuscript will surely serve readers interested in the study of international efforts on population, resources, and the environment.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Chapter 1 Summary

Major Findings and Conclusions

The Study in Brief

Entering the Twenty-First Century

Chapter 2 Environment Projections

The Population Projections and the Environment

The GNP Projections and the Environment

Climate Changes and the Environment

The Technology Projections and the Environment

The Food and Agriculture Projections and the Environment

The Projections and the Marine Environment

The Forestry Projections and the Environment

The Water Projections and the Environment

The Energy Projections and the Environment

The Nonfuel Minerals Projections and the Environment

Closing the Loops

References

Chapter 3 The Government's Global Model: The Present Foundation

Appendix A Lessons From the Past

Index


Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157184

About the Author

Gerald O. Barney

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.