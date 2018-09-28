The Subtalar Joint, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583992, 9780323584005

The Subtalar Joint, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-3

1st Edition

Authors: Norman Espinosa
eBook ISBN: 9780323584005
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583992
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: The Subtalar Joint

Anatomy of the Subtalar Joint

Subtalar Joint Biomechanics: From Normal to Pathologic

Traumatic Injury to the Subtalar Joint

Fractures of the Lateral Process of the Talus

Update on Subtalar Joint Instability

Arthroereisis: What Have We Learned?

Coalitions of the Tarsal Bones

Medial Approach to the Subtalar Joint

Open Technique for In Situ Subtalar Fusion

Subtalar Arthroscopic Fusion

Subtalar Distraction Arthrodesis

Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Normal Espinosa, will cover a number of important aspects of the Subtalar Joint in relation to foot and ankle surgery. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: Anatomy of the subtalar joint; Biomechanics of the subtalar joint (including normal and pathologic); Open technique for in-situ subtalar fusion; Traumatic injury to the subtalar joint; subtalar instability; and Fractures of the lateral process of talus, among others.

About the Authors

Norman Espinosa Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Zurich

