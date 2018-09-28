The Subtalar Joint, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-3

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Normal Espinosa, will cover a number of important aspects of the Subtalar Joint in relation to foot and ankle surgery. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: Anatomy of the subtalar joint; Biomechanics of the subtalar joint (including normal and pathologic); Open technique for in-situ subtalar fusion; Traumatic injury to the subtalar joint; subtalar instability; and Fractures of the lateral process of talus, among others.