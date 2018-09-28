The Subtalar Joint, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: The Subtalar Joint
Anatomy of the Subtalar Joint
Subtalar Joint Biomechanics: From Normal to Pathologic
Traumatic Injury to the Subtalar Joint
Fractures of the Lateral Process of the Talus
Update on Subtalar Joint Instability
Arthroereisis: What Have We Learned?
Coalitions of the Tarsal Bones
Medial Approach to the Subtalar Joint
Open Technique for In Situ Subtalar Fusion
Subtalar Arthroscopic Fusion
Subtalar Distraction Arthrodesis
Description
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Normal Espinosa, will cover a number of important aspects of the Subtalar Joint in relation to foot and ankle surgery. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: Anatomy of the subtalar joint; Biomechanics of the subtalar joint (including normal and pathologic); Open technique for in-situ subtalar fusion; Traumatic injury to the subtalar joint; subtalar instability; and Fractures of the lateral process of talus, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 28th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323584005
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583992
About the Authors
Norman Espinosa Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Zurich