The Subtalar Joint, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323388863, 9780323388870

The Subtalar Joint, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 20-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kent Ellington
eBook ISBN: 9780323388870
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323388863
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2015
Description

The subtalar joint, also known as the talocalcaneal joint, is a joint of the foot. It occurs at the meeting point of the talus and the calcaneus.. This issue will include articles on Subtalar anatomy and mechanics, Subtalar arthritis, Subtalar arthrodesis, open and arthroscopic, indications and contraindications, Subtalar distraction arthrodesis and many more.

Kent Ellington Author

OrthoCarolina Foot & Ankle Institute

