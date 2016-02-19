The Study of Behavioral Development

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Introduction

Chapter I. Developmental Psychology, Past and Present

A Brief Historical Sketch

Developmental Psychology in the 1970s

Developmental Psychology: Experimental or Differential?

Chapter II. The Age Variable in Psychological Research

The Focus on Change and Its Implications

Change as an Inherent Aspect of Behavior

Some Further Objections to the Use of Age as a Variable in Psychology

Age as a Neutral Variable: Vice or Virtue?

The Age Variable and the Problem of Control in Differential Studies

The Concept of the Developmental Function

Chapter III. Beyond Age-Group Comparison: A Programmatic View of the Task of Developmental Psychology

A Hierarchical Model for the Study of Developmental Problems

Part II Quantification, Dimensionalization, and Design

Chapter IV. Problems of Measurement and Quantification in Developmental Psychology

Four Prototype Cases in the Measurement of Developmental Change

The Qualitative Versus Quantitative Character of Developmental Change

Major Obstacles in the Way of Quantitative Analysis of Developmental Change

Units in the Measurement of Developmental Change

Chapter V. The Dimensionalization of Development: The Discovery and Definition of Developmental Dimensions

The Dimensionalization of Development Illustrated for Three Response Variables

The Search for Developmental Dimensions

Conclusion

Chapter VI. The Dimensionalization of Development (Continued): The Construction of Developmental Scales

Four Steps in the Construction of Developmental Scales

The Dimensionalization of Qualitative Changes

The Two Models of Scalogram Analysis: Cumulative and Disjunctive

The Use of Scalogram Analysis for the Study of Developmental Sequences (Case III Data)

Part III Major Paradigms of Developmental Research

Chapter VII. Longitudinal versus Cross-Sectional Methodology

Cross-Sectional Designs: Shortcut or Short-Change?

Two-Versus Three-Factor Models in the Design of Developmental Research

Purposes of Longitudinal Data

Major Drawbacks of the Longitudinal Method

Shortcuts to Longitudinal Data

Chapter VIII. The Descriptive Study of Developmental Change

Charting the Course of Developmental Change Along Scalar Dimensions

Descriptive Analysis with Respect to Qualitative Change

Chapter IX The Study of Developmental Stages

Stage as a Horizontal-Structure Concept

Models for the Analysis of Developmental-Stage Data

Prototype Response Matrices and Illustrative Examples for Each Model

Approaches to Data Analysis in the Study of Stages

Conclusion: Stages—Mirage or Reality?

Chapter X. Correlational Methods in the Study of Developmental Change

Five Levels of Elaboration in the Multivariate Study of Age Changes

Conclusion: The Place of Correlation Analysis in the Study of the Patterning of Developmental Change

Chapter XI. The Experimental Manipulation of Developmental Change

Four Paradigms of Experimental-Developmental Research

Major Problems in the Design of Research on the Effects of Controlled Experience

Problems of Control and Behavior Monitoring in Early Experience Research

The Problem of Causal Inference in Experimental Studies of Development

The Acquisition of Conservation: The Acceleration Approach to the Interpretation of a Developmental Phenomenon

Conclusion: The Dilemma of the Conservation-Training Study

Chapter XII. Individual Differences in Development

The Development of Cognitive Styles: Developmental or Differential?

Individual Differences as an Aspect of Developmental Functions

The Developmental Aspect of Individual Differences

The Study of Stability and Continuity in Behavior

Stability in the Multivariate Sense

Concluding Comments

Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index