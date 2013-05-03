The Student Nurse Handbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702045790, 9780702054310

The Student Nurse Handbook

3rd Edition

Authors: Bethann Siviter
eBook ISBN: 9780702054310
eBook ISBN: 9780702058622
Paperback ISBN: 9780702045790
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 3rd May 2013
Page Count: 262
Description

This convenient Handbook will be invaluable to students starting out on a pre-registration nursing course. Covering a broad range of topics, from helping understand what tutors and mentors expect, how to plan work, and coping with stress, it will support undergraduates across all aspects of student life.

Key Features

 This book will help students to:

  • Write assignments

  • Cope with stress

  • Make the most of clinical placements

  • Reflect on practice

  • Understand nursing models, theories and philosophies

  • Understand medical terminology and nursing jargon

  • Deal with legal and ethical issues.

Table of Contents

Becoming and being a nurse. Nursing models. Academic work. Clinical placements. Basics of nursing. Tools of the trade. Cracking the code.. Safe and accurate administration of medicines. Reading and understanding research. Reflective practice and portfolios. Legal issues for students.. Final thoughts. Useful books. Appendices

 

 

About the Author

Bethann Siviter

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Consultant, South Birmingham Primary Care Trust, Moseley Hall Hospital, Birmingham, UK; Past Chair of the Association of Nursing Students and former student member of RCN Council, District Nurse Team Leader

