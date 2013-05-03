The Student Nurse Handbook
3rd Edition
Description
This convenient Handbook will be invaluable to students starting out on a pre-registration nursing course. Covering a broad range of topics, from helping understand what tutors and mentors expect, how to plan work, and coping with stress, it will support undergraduates across all aspects of student life.
Key Features
This book will help students to:
- Write assignments
- Cope with stress
- Make the most of clinical placements
- Reflect on practice
- Understand nursing models, theories and philosophies
- Understand medical terminology and nursing jargon
- Deal with legal and ethical issues.
Table of Contents
Becoming and being a nurse. Nursing models. Academic work. Clinical placements. Basics of nursing. Tools of the trade. Cracking the code.. Safe and accurate administration of medicines. Reading and understanding research. Reflective practice and portfolios. Legal issues for students.. Final thoughts. Useful books. Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2013
- Published:
- 3rd May 2013
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054310
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058622
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702045790
About the Author
Bethann Siviter
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Consultant, South Birmingham Primary Care Trust, Moseley Hall Hospital, Birmingham, UK; Past Chair of the Association of Nursing Students and former student member of RCN Council, District Nurse Team Leader