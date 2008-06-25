The Student Nurse Handbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702029462, 9780702047916

The Student Nurse Handbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Bethann Siviter Bethann Siviter
eBook ISBN: 9780702047916
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 25th June 2008
Page Count: 312
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book is an indispensable guide on how to get into and survive a pre-registration nursing course. With an immensely readable style this book inspires and encourages students to complete their course and become a nurse.

Key Features

  • Case studies and quotes from students and nurses show readers that their thoughts and feelings are shared by others - this validation will reduce stress and anxiety and give credibility
  • Humour and cartoons make the text readable and fun to use
  • Hints, tips and practical advice encourage the ‘flagging’ student
  • Appendices list other useful resources, contact details for organisations and websites
  • The two-colour design makes it attractive to use

Table of Contents

Nursing and Nurse Education. What is the NMC? Nursing Models Academic Work. Clinical Placements. Tools of the trade. Cracking the code.. Drug calculations and medication administration. Reading and understanding research. Reflective practice and portfolios. Legal issues for students.. Final thoughts. Useful books. Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
eBook ISBN:
9780702047916

About the Author

Bethann Siviter

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Consultant, South Birmingham Primary Care Trust, Moseley Hall Hospital, Birmingham, UK; Past Chair of the Association of Nursing Students and former student member of RCN Council, District Nurse Team Leader

Bethann Siviter

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Consultant, South Birmingham Primary Care Trust, Moseley Hall Hospital, Birmingham, UK; Past Chair of the Association of Nursing Students and former student member of RCN Council, District Nurse Team Leader

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.