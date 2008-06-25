The Student Nurse Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
This book is an indispensable guide on how to get into and survive a pre-registration nursing course. With an immensely readable style this book inspires and encourages students to complete their course and become a nurse.
Key Features
- Case studies and quotes from students and nurses show readers that their thoughts and feelings are shared by others - this validation will reduce stress and anxiety and give credibility
- Humour and cartoons make the text readable and fun to use
- Hints, tips and practical advice encourage the ‘flagging’ student
- Appendices list other useful resources, contact details for organisations and websites
- The two-colour design makes it attractive to use
Table of Contents
Nursing and Nurse Education. What is the NMC? Nursing Models Academic Work. Clinical Placements. Tools of the trade. Cracking the code.. Drug calculations and medication administration. Reading and understanding research. Reflective practice and portfolios. Legal issues for students.. Final thoughts. Useful books. Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2008
- Published:
- 25th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047916
About the Author
Bethann Siviter
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Consultant, South Birmingham Primary Care Trust, Moseley Hall Hospital, Birmingham, UK; Past Chair of the Association of Nursing Students and former student member of RCN Council, District Nurse Team Leader
