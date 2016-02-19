The Student Engineer's Companion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408004381, 9781483105321

The Student Engineer's Companion

1st Edition

Authors: J. Carvill
eBook ISBN: 9781483105321
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st February 1980
Page Count: 142
Description

The Student Engineer's Companion provides descriptions of various engineering tools, processes, and materials. The book is comprised of four chapters that cover the different aspects of engineering, which are basic engineering components, power transmission elements, workshop equipment, and engineering materials. Chapter 1 describes the basic components, such as bolts, nuts, and rivets. Chapter 2 discusses a wide range of power transmission elements, including brakes, clutches, and shaft couplings. Chapter 3 deals with hand and machine tools. Chapter 4 covers the important metals, alloys, and other materials used in engineering. The text will be of great use to readers who have an interest in engineering.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Basic Engineering Components

1.1 Fasteners

1.2 Screw Threads

1.3 Springs

1.4 Gears

1.5 Fluid Seals, Joints and Gaskets

1.6 Pipes, Pipe Fittings, Ducts and Valves

1.7 Shafts and Rods

1.8 Bearings

1.9 Engineering Design Features

1.10 Stock Materials

Chapter 2. Power Transmission Elements

2.1 Brakes and Clutches

2.2 Shaft Couplings

2.3 Belt, Rope and Chain Drives

2.4 Mechanisms

Chapter 3. Workshop Equipment

3.1 Hand Tools

3.2 Machine Tools

3.3 Soft-Soldering, Brazing and Welding Equipment

3.4 Metal-Forming Equipment

Chapter 4. Engineering Materials

4.1 Metals

4.2 Plastics and other non-Metallic Materials

Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483105321

