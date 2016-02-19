The Student Engineer's Companion
1st Edition
Description
The Student Engineer's Companion provides descriptions of various engineering tools, processes, and materials. The book is comprised of four chapters that cover the different aspects of engineering, which are basic engineering components, power transmission elements, workshop equipment, and engineering materials. Chapter 1 describes the basic components, such as bolts, nuts, and rivets. Chapter 2 discusses a wide range of power transmission elements, including brakes, clutches, and shaft couplings. Chapter 3 deals with hand and machine tools. Chapter 4 covers the important metals, alloys, and other materials used in engineering. The text will be of great use to readers who have an interest in engineering.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Basic Engineering Components
1.1 Fasteners
1.2 Screw Threads
1.3 Springs
1.4 Gears
1.5 Fluid Seals, Joints and Gaskets
1.6 Pipes, Pipe Fittings, Ducts and Valves
1.7 Shafts and Rods
1.8 Bearings
1.9 Engineering Design Features
1.10 Stock Materials
Chapter 2. Power Transmission Elements
2.1 Brakes and Clutches
2.2 Shaft Couplings
2.3 Belt, Rope and Chain Drives
2.4 Mechanisms
Chapter 3. Workshop Equipment
3.1 Hand Tools
3.2 Machine Tools
3.3 Soft-Soldering, Brazing and Welding Equipment
3.4 Metal-Forming Equipment
Chapter 4. Engineering Materials
4.1 Metals
4.2 Plastics and other non-Metallic Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
- Published:
- 21st February 1980
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105321