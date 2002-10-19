The Struts Framework
1st Edition
Practical Guide for Java Programmers
Table of Contents
Struts and Enterprise Web Technologies; Framework Components Overview; Struts Development Plan; Creating and Building Actions; Creating and Building ActionForms; Configuring Struts; Building Struts-Enabled JSPs; Working with the Struts Custom Tag Libraries; Internationalizing Your Struts Application; Configuring, Testing, and Rolling out Your Application; Addiction Useful Struts packages and Extensions. Struts 1.1 UML Diagram. Web Resources. Index.
Description
Struts is an open-source framework that integrates with standard Java technologies and lets developers build web applications quickly and effectively. In much the same way that Java has overtaken C++, Struts is well poised to become the framework for web application development because of its ability to address the types of issues engineers face when building large-scale web applications.
The Struts Framework: Practical Guide for Java Programmers meets the needs of this large audience--estimated today at 2.5 million Java programmers and growing. It provides the systematic exploration required by newcomers as well as the step-by-step instruction for more experienced readers eager to exploit Struts to the fullest. Devoted to the latest version of the framework (v. 1.1) and vividly illustrated with a thorough sample application throughout, this book is an essential resource for all programmers who want to be part of the next stage in the evolution of the web.
Key Features
- Hard-to-find, practical coverage from a highly visible figure in the Java development world.
- Among the first books to cover the latest release of Struts, version 1.1.
- Reviews all the technologies comprising Struts, including JavaServer Pages, Servlets, XML, Custom Tags, and web and application servers.
- Teaches readers the development practices-including design, debugging, internationalization, and implementation-essential to Struts development.
Readership
Java software engineers and developers, and enterprise programming students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 137
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2003
- Published:
- 19th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519012
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558608627
Reviews
"I heartily endorse this book. Since an early copy of Sue's manuscript hit my desk, it has not left my side and is now well thumbed and gathering coffee stains from regular use." -Simon Chappell - Java Programming Specialist with a Fortune 100 company
"Sue Spielman launches the aspiring Java J2EE programmer on an exciting exploration of Struts based MVC architecture and applies this knowledge in creating a state of the art web application. No 21st Century web software engineering library is complete without this important book."-David McClure, Internet Technology Group, Fidelity Investments
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Sue Spielman Author
Sue Spielman has over 15 years hands-on experience delivering leading edge technology products. She has been working with Java ever since it was born. Sue is the President and Senior Consulting Engineer of Switchback Software LLC (www.switchbacksoftware.com) a consulting firm that specializes in business and web application development and deployment using the latest in J2EE & J2ME technologies. She is the JSP/Servlet columnist for OnJava.com and a recognized Java expert appearing in industry magazines including JavaPro, XML, and Devx.com. Sue is a featured speaker on various Java technologies at conferences throughout the United States and abroad.
Affiliations and Expertise
Switchback Software, LLC, Conifer, CO