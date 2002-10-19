Struts is an open-source framework that integrates with standard Java technologies and lets developers build web applications quickly and effectively. In much the same way that Java has overtaken C++, Struts is well poised to become the framework for web application development because of its ability to address the types of issues engineers face when building large-scale web applications.

The Struts Framework: Practical Guide for Java Programmers meets the needs of this large audience--estimated today at 2.5 million Java programmers and growing. It provides the systematic exploration required by newcomers as well as the step-by-step instruction for more experienced readers eager to exploit Struts to the fullest. Devoted to the latest version of the framework (v. 1.1) and vividly illustrated with a thorough sample application throughout, this book is an essential resource for all programmers who want to be part of the next stage in the evolution of the web.