The Struts Framework - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558608627, 9780080519012

The Struts Framework

1st Edition

Practical Guide for Java Programmers

Authors: Sue Spielman
eBook ISBN: 9780080519012
Paperback ISBN: 9781558608627
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 19th October 2002
Page Count: 137
Table of Contents

Struts and Enterprise Web Technologies; Framework Components Overview; Struts Development Plan; Creating and Building Actions; Creating and Building ActionForms; Configuring Struts; Building Struts-Enabled JSPs; Working with the Struts Custom Tag Libraries; Internationalizing Your Struts Application; Configuring, Testing, and Rolling out Your Application; Addiction Useful Struts packages and Extensions. Struts 1.1 UML Diagram. Web Resources. Index.

Description

Struts is an open-source framework that integrates with standard Java technologies and lets developers build web applications quickly and effectively. In much the same way that Java has overtaken C++, Struts is well poised to become the framework for web application development because of its ability to address the types of issues engineers face when building large-scale web applications.

The Struts Framework: Practical Guide for Java Programmers meets the needs of this large audience--estimated today at 2.5 million Java programmers and growing. It provides the systematic exploration required by newcomers as well as the step-by-step instruction for more experienced readers eager to exploit Struts to the fullest. Devoted to the latest version of the framework (v. 1.1) and vividly illustrated with a thorough sample application throughout, this book is an essential resource for all programmers who want to be part of the next stage in the evolution of the web.

Key Features

  • Hard-to-find, practical coverage from a highly visible figure in the Java development world.
  • Among the first books to cover the latest release of Struts, version 1.1.
  • Reviews all the technologies comprising Struts, including JavaServer Pages, Servlets, XML, Custom Tags, and web and application servers.
  • Teaches readers the development practices-including design, debugging, internationalization, and implementation-essential to Struts development.

Readership

Java software engineers and developers, and enterprise programming students

Details

No. of pages:
137
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080519012
Paperback ISBN:
9781558608627

Reviews

"I heartily endorse this book. Since an early copy of Sue's manuscript hit my desk, it has not left my side and is now well thumbed and gathering coffee stains from regular use." -Simon Chappell - Java Programming Specialist with a Fortune 100 company

"Sue Spielman launches the aspiring Java J2EE programmer on an exciting exploration of Struts based MVC architecture and applies this knowledge in creating a state of the art web application. No 21st Century web software engineering library is complete without this important book."-David McClure, Internet Technology Group, Fidelity Investments

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Sue Spielman Author

Sue Spielman has over 15 years hands-on experience delivering leading edge technology products. She has been working with Java ever since it was born. Sue is the President and Senior Consulting Engineer of Switchback Software LLC (www.switchbacksoftware.com) a consulting firm that specializes in business and web application development and deployment using the latest in J2EE & J2ME technologies. She is the JSP/Servlet columnist for OnJava.com and a recognized Java expert appearing in industry magazines including JavaPro, XML, and Devx.com. Sue is a featured speaker on various Java technologies at conferences throughout the United States and abroad.

Affiliations and Expertise

Switchback Software, LLC, Conifer, CO

