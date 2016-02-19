The Structures of Binary Compounds, Volume 2

Up-to-date compilation of the experimental data on the structures of binary compounds by Villars and colleagues.

Coloured structure maps which order the compounds into their respective structural domains and present for the first time the local co-ordination polyhedra for the 150 most frequently occurring structure types, pedagogically very helpful and useful in the search for new materials with a required crystal structure.

Crystal co-ordination formulas: a flexible notation for the interpretation of solid-state structures by chemist Bill Jensen.

Recent important advances in understanding the quantum mechanical origin of structural stability presented in two clearly-written chapters by leading experts in the field: Hafner, Majewski and Vogl.

The Structures of Binary Compounds'' presents not only the most up-to-date compilation of the experimental data on the structures of binary compounds, but also the recent important theoretical advances in understanding the quantum-mechanical origin of structural stability. In addition to this volume, a large wall chart displaying the structure maps for the AB, ABs and AB3 stoichiometries together with the corresponding co-ordination polyhedra, has been published.

The first half of the book details the successful ordering of the known experimental data in two- or three-dimensional coloured structure maps, the 150 most frequently occurring structure types being characterized for the first time by their local co-ordination polyhedra.

The second half of the book details the success of first-principle theoretical calculations within the Local Density Functional Approximation in predicting the correct ground state structures of binary semiconductors, insulators and metals. The book concludes with a chapter on the cohesion and structure of solids from the more localized tight-binding point of view.