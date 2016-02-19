The Structures of Alloys of Iron
1st Edition
An Elementary Introduction
The Structures of Alloys of Iron: An Elementary Introduction provides an elementary review of some of the factors affecting the structures of alloys of iron, with examples illustrating points of interest. In view of the existence of books dealing with the technology and properties of iron alloys it was decided that the present book should be concerned only with the structures, and not with the properties of the alloys. In connection with steels it was thought best, in the space available, to deal only with those based on iron-carbon alloys.
The book begins with chapters on the metal iron, the crystal structures of iron, the diffusion of iron and its alloys, and the intermetallic chemistry of iron. Subsequent chapters deal with the structure of steels, plain carbon steels, the structure of alloy steels, and cast irons. This book is intended for those wanting to make a general survey of the subject before undertaking a detailed study. The reader must understand clearly that much further work will be necessary before he can hope to understand properly even one class of the alloys of industry .
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. The Metal Iron
1.1. Introductory
1.2. Electron Theories of Iron Crystals
Chapter II. The Crystal Structures of Iron: Ideal Structures
2.1. Body-centered Cubic α-Iron
2.2. Body-centered Cubic δ-Iron
2.3. Face-centered Cubic γ-Iron
Chapter III. The Crystal Structures of Iron: Real Crystals
3.1. Alpha-veining and Polygonization
3.2. General Dislocation Structure of Pure Iron
3.3. Dislocations in α-Iron
3.4. Interstitial Atoms and Dislocations
3.5. Grain Boundaries in Iron
3.6. Grain-boundary Structure and Segregation
3.7. Equilibrium Segregation in Grain Boundaries and Dislocations
3.8. The Approach to Grain-boundary Equilibrium
3.9. Grain-boundary Segregates, Films, and Precipitates
3.10. Twin Crystals in Iron
Chapter IV. Diffusion in Iron and its Alloys
4.1. Introductory
4.2. Vacancies and Interstitialcies
4.3. Atomic Movements in Diffusion
4.4. The Process of Diffusion
4.5. Diffusion of Carbon in Iron
4.6. Diffusion Constants
Chapter V. The Inter-metallic Chemistry of Iron: The Metallic Framework
5.1. Size-factor Effects
5.2. The Electrochemical Factor
5.3. Group Number Effects and Electron Compounds
5.4. The αδ=γ Equilibrium in Iron Alloys
5.5. The δ= Liquid and γ;= Liquid Equilibria
5.6. The α=γ Equilibrium: Metastable States
5.7. Alloys of Iron with Transition Elements
5.8. Iron-Manganese and Iron-Nickel Alloys
5.9. Alloys of Iron with Zinc, Aluminum, Gallium, and Silicon
5.10. Alloys of Iron with Phosphorus and Sulfur
5.11. Elements which do not alloy with Iron
Chapter VI. The Interstitial Elements and Boron
6.1. General
6.2. The System Iron-Carbon
6.3. The System Iron-Nitrogen
6.4. The System Iron-Boron
6.5. The System Iron-Hydrogen
6.6. The System Iron-Oxygen
Chapter VII. The Structure of Steels: Introductory
7.1. Introductory
7.2. Segregation Boundary Surfaces and Networks
7.3. Nucleation and Growth Processes
7.4. Time, Temperature, Transformation Curves
Chapter VIII. Plain Carbon Steels: Pearlitic Structures
8.1. Structures of Slowly Cooled Steels
8.2. The Structure and Growth of Pearlite
Chapter IX. Plain Carbon Steels: Martensite and Bainite
9.1. The Structure of Rapidly Cooled Steels: Martensite
9.2. The Tetragonal Structure of Interstitial Martensite
9.3. The Formation of Martensite
9.4. The Martensitic Transformation
9.5. The Austenite-Martensite Interface
9.6. The Formation of Martensite : Free Energy Concepts of Nucleation and Growth
9.7. The Bainite Transformation
9.8. The Formation of Bainite
9.9. Lower Bainite
9.10. Upper Bainite
9.11. Carbide-free Bainite
9.12. The Bainite Mechanism
9.13. The Process of Tempering
Chapter X. The Structure of Alloy Steels
10.1 Carbides in Steels
10.2 Solid=Liquid and Austenite=Ferrite Equilibria
10.3 The Ternary Systems Fe-M-X
10.4 Some Types of Low Alloy Steel
10.5 Nickel Steels
10.6 Manganese Steels
10.7 High Speed Steels
10.8 Tempering and Precipitation Processes in Alloy Steels
Chapter XI. Cast Irons
11.1 General
11.2 White Cast Irons
11.3 Grey Cast Irons
11.4 Under-cooled Graphite
11.5 Nodular or Spheroidal Graphitic Cast Irons
11.6 Malleable Cast Irons
11.7 Martensitic Cast Irons
11.8 Austenitic Cast Irons
11.9 Silicon Irons
11.10 High-chromium Cast Irons
Index
About the Author
W. Hume-Rothery
About the Editor
H. M. Finniston
D. W. Hopkins
University College of Swansea, UK