The Structures of Alloys of Iron - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080112497, 9781483137285

The Structures of Alloys of Iron

1st Edition

An Elementary Introduction

Authors: W. Hume-Rothery
Editors: H. M. Finniston D. W. Hopkins W. S. Owen
eBook ISBN: 9781483137285
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Structures of Alloys of Iron: An Elementary Introduction provides an elementary review of some of the factors affecting the structures of alloys of iron, with examples illustrating points of interest. In view of the existence of books dealing with the technology and properties of iron alloys it was decided that the present book should be concerned only with the structures, and not with the properties of the alloys. In connection with steels it was thought best, in the space available, to deal only with those based on iron-carbon alloys.
The book begins with chapters on the metal iron, the crystal structures of iron, the diffusion of iron and its alloys, and the intermetallic chemistry of iron. Subsequent chapters deal with the structure of steels, plain carbon steels, the structure of alloy steels, and cast irons. This book is intended for those wanting to make a general survey of the subject before undertaking a detailed study. The reader must understand clearly that much further work will be necessary before he can hope to understand properly even one class of the alloys of industry .

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I. The Metal Iron

1.1. Introductory

1.2. Electron Theories of Iron Crystals

Chapter II. The Crystal Structures of Iron: Ideal Structures

2.1. Body-centered Cubic α-Iron

2.2. Body-centered Cubic δ-Iron

2.3. Face-centered Cubic γ-Iron

Chapter III. The Crystal Structures of Iron: Real Crystals

3.1. Alpha-veining and Polygonization

3.2. General Dislocation Structure of Pure Iron

3.3. Dislocations in α-Iron

3.4. Interstitial Atoms and Dislocations

3.5. Grain Boundaries in Iron

3.6. Grain-boundary Structure and Segregation

3.7. Equilibrium Segregation in Grain Boundaries and Dislocations

3.8. The Approach to Grain-boundary Equilibrium

3.9. Grain-boundary Segregates, Films, and Precipitates

3.10. Twin Crystals in Iron

Chapter IV. Diffusion in Iron and its Alloys

4.1. Introductory

4.2. Vacancies and Interstitialcies

4.3. Atomic Movements in Diffusion

4.4. The Process of Diffusion

4.5. Diffusion of Carbon in Iron

4.6. Diffusion Constants

Chapter V. The Inter-metallic Chemistry of Iron: The Metallic Framework

5.1. Size-factor Effects

5.2. The Electrochemical Factor

5.3. Group Number Effects and Electron Compounds

5.4. The αδ=γ Equilibrium in Iron Alloys

5.5. The δ= Liquid and γ;= Liquid Equilibria

5.6. The α=γ Equilibrium: Metastable States

5.7. Alloys of Iron with Transition Elements

5.8. Iron-Manganese and Iron-Nickel Alloys

5.9. Alloys of Iron with Zinc, Aluminum, Gallium, and Silicon

5.10. Alloys of Iron with Phosphorus and Sulfur

5.11. Elements which do not alloy with Iron

Chapter VI. The Interstitial Elements and Boron

6.1. General

6.2. The System Iron-Carbon

6.3. The System Iron-Nitrogen

6.4. The System Iron-Boron

6.5. The System Iron-Hydrogen

6.6. The System Iron-Oxygen

Chapter VII. The Structure of Steels: Introductory

7.1. Introductory

7.2. Segregation Boundary Surfaces and Networks

7.3. Nucleation and Growth Processes

7.4. Time, Temperature, Transformation Curves

Chapter VIII. Plain Carbon Steels: Pearlitic Structures

8.1. Structures of Slowly Cooled Steels

8.2. The Structure and Growth of Pearlite

Chapter IX. Plain Carbon Steels: Martensite and Bainite

9.1. The Structure of Rapidly Cooled Steels: Martensite

9.2. The Tetragonal Structure of Interstitial Martensite

9.3. The Formation of Martensite

9.4. The Martensitic Transformation

9.5. The Austenite-Martensite Interface

9.6. The Formation of Martensite : Free Energy Concepts of Nucleation and Growth

9.7. The Bainite Transformation

9.8. The Formation of Bainite

9.9. Lower Bainite

9.10. Upper Bainite

9.11. Carbide-free Bainite

9.12. The Bainite Mechanism

9.13. The Process of Tempering

Chapter X. The Structure of Alloy Steels

10.1 Carbides in Steels

10.2 Solid=Liquid and Austenite=Ferrite Equilibria

10.3 The Ternary Systems Fe-M-X

10.4 Some Types of Low Alloy Steel

10.5 Nickel Steels

10.6 Manganese Steels

10.7 High Speed Steels

10.8 Tempering and Precipitation Processes in Alloy Steels

Chapter XI. Cast Irons

11.1 General

11.2 White Cast Irons

11.3 Grey Cast Irons

11.4 Under-cooled Graphite

11.5 Nodular or Spheroidal Graphitic Cast Irons

11.6 Malleable Cast Irons

11.7 Martensitic Cast Irons

11.8 Austenitic Cast Irons

11.9 Silicon Irons

11.10 High-chromium Cast Irons

Index

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137285

About the Author

W. Hume-Rothery

About the Editor

H. M. Finniston

D. W. Hopkins

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of Swansea, UK

W. S. Owen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.