The Structures of Alloys of Iron: An Elementary Introduction provides an elementary review of some of the factors affecting the structures of alloys of iron, with examples illustrating points of interest. In view of the existence of books dealing with the technology and properties of iron alloys it was decided that the present book should be concerned only with the structures, and not with the properties of the alloys. In connection with steels it was thought best, in the space available, to deal only with those based on iron-carbon alloys.

The book begins with chapters on the metal iron, the crystal structures of iron, the diffusion of iron and its alloys, and the intermetallic chemistry of iron. Subsequent chapters deal with the structure of steels, plain carbon steels, the structure of alloy steels, and cast irons. This book is intended for those wanting to make a general survey of the subject before undertaking a detailed study. The reader must understand clearly that much further work will be necessary before he can hope to understand properly even one class of the alloys of industry .