The Structure of Western Europe
1st Edition
Description
After a brief account of the stratigraphy in each case, the author summarises the structure of the main tectonic units of Western Europe, the units being defined within the framework of Precambrian, Caledonian, Hercynian and Alpine structures. The work provides accounts of these structural units both for geological study in general and for field visits for advanced school level and research students. A useful complementary volume to 'The Structure of the British Isles' (Anderson and Owen).
Table of Contents
(partial) Introduction - Precambrian blocks. Caledonian fold-belts (mainly metamorphic). Caledonian fold-belts (mainly sedimentary). Hercynian fold-belts (largely metamorphic). Hercynian sedimentary basins, blocks and coalfields. Alpine fold-belts. Mesozoic and Tertiary sedimentary basins and oil/gas fields. Tertiary and Quaternary volcanic structures. Summary of the structures of Western Europe and their significance in plate tectonic models. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st April 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292977
About the Author
J. G. C. Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
University College, Cardiff, UK
Reviews
@qu:Students who buy and use this book will come to wonder how they ever managed to do without it.
Open Earth @source: @qu:...these two books, Structures of Western Europe and The Geological Evolution of the British Isles by T.R. Owen, particularly in conjunction with the authors' joint effort The Structure of the British Isles, do a tremendous job of summarizing the 'big picture' of the areas covered. They are highly recommended in this regard.
Geophysics @source: