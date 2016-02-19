The Structure of Western Europe

@qu:Students who buy and use this book will come to wonder how they ever managed to do without it.

Open Earth @source: @qu:...these two books, Structures of Western Europe and The Geological Evolution of the British Isles by T.R. Owen, particularly in conjunction with the authors' joint effort The Structure of the British Isles, do a tremendous job of summarizing the 'big picture' of the areas covered. They are highly recommended in this regard.

Geophysics @source: