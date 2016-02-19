The Structure of Nematodes - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120996513, 9780323138390

The Structure of Nematodes

2nd Edition

Authors: Alan Bird Jean Bird
eBook ISBN: 9780323138390
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th August 1991
Page Count: 317
Description

An expanded version of the first edition published in 1971, each section of this second edition has been updated and a new section on nematodes has been added. It is aimed at all workers interested in nematodes irrespective of whether they do research on nematodes that are parasites on animals or plants or free-living in the soil.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date literature review of the structures of all types of nematodes, both free living and parasitic
  • More than 100 photographs and illustrations
  • New chapter on the pathology of nematodes
  • Comparisons throughout between the two major groups of nematodes - the Secernentea and Andenophorea

Readership

Researchers in nematology (animal, plants, free-living in soil, freshwater, oceans), zoology, medicine, veterinary and animal science, and agriculture

Table of Contents

General Introduction.
The Egg.
The Exoskeleton.
Growth and Molting.
The Epidermis.
Musculature.
The Nervous System.
Pseudocoelom.
Secretory-Excretory System.
Digestive System.
Reproductive System.
Nematode Pathology.

Details

No. of pages:
317
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138390

About the Author

Alan Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

C.S.I.R.O., Adelaide, Australia

Jean Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Adelaide, Australia

