The Structure of Nematodes
2nd Edition
Description
An expanded version of the first edition published in 1971, each section of this second edition has been updated and a new section on nematodes has been added. It is aimed at all workers interested in nematodes irrespective of whether they do research on nematodes that are parasites on animals or plants or free-living in the soil.
Key Features
- Up-to-date literature review of the structures of all types of nematodes, both free living and parasitic
- More than 100 photographs and illustrations
- New chapter on the pathology of nematodes
- Comparisons throughout between the two major groups of nematodes - the Secernentea and Andenophorea
Readership
Researchers in nematology (animal, plants, free-living in soil, freshwater, oceans), zoology, medicine, veterinary and animal science, and agriculture
Table of Contents
General Introduction.
The Egg.
The Exoskeleton.
Growth and Molting.
The Epidermis.
Musculature.
The Nervous System.
Pseudocoelom.
Secretory-Excretory System.
Digestive System.
Reproductive System.
Nematode Pathology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 317
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 5th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138390
About the Author
Alan Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
C.S.I.R.O., Adelaide, Australia
Jean Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Adelaide, Australia