The Structure of Nematodes
1st Edition
Description
The Structure of Nematodes attempts to connect the research on the fine structure of nematodes, as seen with the aid of the electron microscope, with the research on these animals done with the aid of the light microscope. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with the detailed information on modern techniques that have proved to be successful with nematodes. The other chapters deal with the organism’s exoskeleton; molting; the hypodermis; the pseudocoelom; musculature; the nervous, excretory, digestive, and reproductive systems; and the egg. This book caters to all workers interested in nematodes, particularly, to zoologists, medical research workers, veterinarians, and to agricultural scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. General Introduction
Text
References
2. Techniques
I. Collection and Maintenance
II. Anesthetics
III. Measurement
IV. Fixatives
V. Dehydration and Embedding
VI. Microtomy
VII. Observation
VIII. Staining
IX. Radioautography
X. The Light Microscope
XI. The Electron Microscope
XII. X-Ray Diffraction
References
3. The Exoskeleton
I. Introduction
II. External Structures
III. Internal Structures
IV. Function
V. Summary
References
4. Molting
I. Introduction
II. The Stimulus
III. The Receptor
IV. Molting
V. Summary
References
5. The Hypodermis
I. Introduction
II. Types of Hypodermis
III. Hypodermal Glands
IV. Composition
V. Summary
References
6. Musculature
I. Introduction
II. Types of Muscle
III. Structure
IV. Function
V. Summary
References
7. The Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Sense Organs
III. The Nervous System
IV. Neurosecretion
V. Neuromuscular Connections
VI. Function
VII. Summary
References
8. The Pseudocoelom
Text
References
9. The Excretory System
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Excretory System
III. Functions of the Excretory System
IV. Summary
References
10. The Digestive System
I. Introduction
II. The Stomodeum
III. The Intestine
IV. The Proctodeum
V. Glands
VI. Function
VII. Summary
References
11. The Reproductive System
I. Introduction
II. The Male Reproductive System
III. Spermatogenesis
IV. The Female Reproductive System
V. Oogenesis
VI. Summary
References
12. The Egg
I. Introduction
II. Morphology
III. Structure and Chemical Composition
IV. Embryology
V. Hatching
VI. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155540