The Structure of Nematodes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120996506, 9780323155540

The Structure of Nematodes

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Bird
eBook ISBN: 9780323155540
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 332
Description

The Structure of Nematodes attempts to connect the research on the fine structure of nematodes, as seen with the aid of the electron microscope, with the research on these animals done with the aid of the light microscope. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with the detailed information on modern techniques that have proved to be successful with nematodes. The other chapters deal with the organism’s exoskeleton; molting; the hypodermis; the pseudocoelom; musculature; the nervous, excretory, digestive, and reproductive systems; and the egg. This book caters to all workers interested in nematodes, particularly, to zoologists, medical research workers, veterinarians, and to agricultural scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. General Introduction

Text

References

2. Techniques

I. Collection and Maintenance

II. Anesthetics

III. Measurement

IV. Fixatives

V. Dehydration and Embedding

VI. Microtomy

VII. Observation

VIII. Staining

IX. Radioautography

X. The Light Microscope

XI. The Electron Microscope

XII. X-Ray Diffraction

References

3. The Exoskeleton

I. Introduction

II. External Structures

III. Internal Structures

IV. Function

V. Summary

References

4. Molting

I. Introduction

II. The Stimulus

III. The Receptor

IV. Molting

V. Summary

References

5. The Hypodermis

I. Introduction

II. Types of Hypodermis

III. Hypodermal Glands

IV. Composition

V. Summary

References

6. Musculature

I. Introduction

II. Types of Muscle

III. Structure

IV. Function

V. Summary

References

7. The Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Sense Organs

III. The Nervous System

IV. Neurosecretion

V. Neuromuscular Connections

VI. Function

VII. Summary

References

8. The Pseudocoelom

Text

References

9. The Excretory System

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Excretory System

III. Functions of the Excretory System

IV. Summary

References

10. The Digestive System

I. Introduction

II. The Stomodeum

III. The Intestine

IV. The Proctodeum

V. Glands

VI. Function

VII. Summary

References

11. The Reproductive System

I. Introduction

II. The Male Reproductive System

III. Spermatogenesis

IV. The Female Reproductive System

V. Oogenesis

VI. Summary

References

12. The Egg

I. Introduction

II. Morphology

III. Structure and Chemical Composition

IV. Embryology

V. Hatching

VI. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index


