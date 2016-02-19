The Structure of Nematodes attempts to connect the research on the fine structure of nematodes, as seen with the aid of the electron microscope, with the research on these animals done with the aid of the light microscope. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with the detailed information on modern techniques that have proved to be successful with nematodes. The other chapters deal with the organism’s exoskeleton; molting; the hypodermis; the pseudocoelom; musculature; the nervous, excretory, digestive, and reproductive systems; and the egg. This book caters to all workers interested in nematodes, particularly, to zoologists, medical research workers, veterinarians, and to agricultural scientists.