The Structure and Function of Skin, Third Edition is devoted to all matters pertaining to the structure and function of the skin. Drawing upon the accumulated data derived from embryology, histology, anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, and pharmacology, this book presents an overview of skin, with emphasis on human skin. Topics range from the biological functions of the dermis to the histochemical and microchemical properties of the epidermis; the effects of protein deficiency on hair growth; cutaneous innervation; nail regeneration and growth; sebaceous glands; and eccrine sweat glands.

This book is organized into 12 chapters and begins with an overview of the structure and function of skin, and then discusses the epidermis and its structural features. Special consideration is given to the life cycle of epidermal cells; the properties and function of stratum corneum; and other cells in the epidermis including melanocytes, the cells of Langerhans, and Merkel cells. The chapters that follow focus on age-related changes in the dermis, cutaneous blood flow, changes in skin circulation, and the dermal nerve network. The book also considers hair growth and differentiation; the effects of malnutrition on the morphology of hair roots; and the structure and development of the nails. A chapter describing the cytochemistry and pharmacology of eccrine sweat glands concludes the book.

This book is written primarily for dermatologists, whether seasoned veterans or neophytes, and will also be useful to all biologists who are interested in biomedical disciplines.