The Structure and Function of Skin - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780125052634, 9780323138697

The Structure and Function of Skin

3rd Edition

Authors: William Montagna
eBook ISBN: 9780323138697
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1974
Page Count: 448
Description

The Structure and Function of Skin, Third Edition is devoted to all matters pertaining to the structure and function of the skin. Drawing upon the accumulated data derived from embryology, histology, anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, and pharmacology, this book presents an overview of skin, with emphasis on human skin. Topics range from the biological functions of the dermis to the histochemical and microchemical properties of the epidermis; the effects of protein deficiency on hair growth; cutaneous innervation; nail regeneration and growth; sebaceous glands; and eccrine sweat glands.

This book is organized into 12 chapters and begins with an overview of the structure and function of skin, and then discusses the epidermis and its structural features. Special consideration is given to the life cycle of epidermal cells; the properties and function of stratum corneum; and other cells in the epidermis including melanocytes, the cells of Langerhans, and Merkel cells. The chapters that follow focus on age-related changes in the dermis, cutaneous blood flow, changes in skin circulation, and the dermal nerve network. The book also considers hair growth and differentiation; the effects of malnutrition on the morphology of hair roots; and the structure and development of the nails. A chapter describing the cytochemistry and pharmacology of eccrine sweat glands concludes the book.

This book is written primarily for dermatologists, whether seasoned veterans or neophytes, and will also be useful to all biologists who are interested in biomedical disciplines.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1. An Introduction to Skin

Text

References

Chapter 2. The Epidermis

I. Structural Features

II. Histochemical and Microchemical Properties

III. Development

IV. Life Cycle of Epidermal Cells (Keratinocytes)

V. Properties and Function of Stratum Corneum

References

Chapter 3. Other Cells in the Epidermis

I. Melanocytes

I. The Cells of Langerhans

III. Merkel Cells

Chapter 4. The Dermis

I. General Considerations

II. Dermal Components

III. Cellular Components

IV. Age Changes in the Dermis

V. Biological Functions

References

Chapter 5. Blood Supply

I. Introduction

II. The Vascular Patterns

III. Arteriovenous Anastomoses (AVA) or Shunts

IV. Cutaneous Blood Flow and Its Significance

V. Changes in Skin Circulation

VI. The Lymphatic System

References

Chapter 6. Cutaneous Innervation

I. Effector Cutaneous Nerves

II. The Sensory or Afferent Nerves

III. The Dermal Nerve Network

IV. Intra epidermal Neuntes

V. Mucocutaneous End Organs

VI. Meissner Corpuscles

VII. Vater-Pacini Corpuscles

VIII. Comments

References

Chapter 7. The Pilary Apparatus

I. Introduction

II. Development

III. Hair Cycle

IV. Hair Growth in Man

V. Vascularity

VI. Innervation

VII. Pigmentation

VIII. Keratinization

IX. Factors That Influence Growth

X. Alopecia

References

Chapter 8. Effects of Malnutrition on the Morphology of Hair Roots

I. Introduction

II. Protein Synthesis in the Follicle

III. Changes in the Hair Shaft

IV. Changes in Hair Roots

References

Chapter 9. Nails

I. Introduction

II. Structure

III. Development

IV. Formation of the Nail Plate

V. Keratinization

VI. Other Cell Types in the Nail

VII. Regeneration and Growth

References

Chapter 10. Sebaceous Glands

I. Introduction

II. Development

III. The Structure

IV. Growth and Proliferation

V. Sebaceous Secretion

VI. Hormonal Control

VII. Receptor Proteins for Dihydrotestosterone in Sebaceous Glands

VIII. Lipids

IX. Enzyme Systems

X. Innervation

XI. Function of Sebum

XII. The Problem of Acne Vulgaris

References

Chapter 11. Apocrine Glands

I. Introduction

II. Development

III. Structure of the Gland

IV. The Secretory Coil

V. Myoepithelial Cells

VI. The Structure of the Duct

VII. Lipids

VIII. Iron

IX. Miscellaneous Histochemical Properties

X. Secretory Process

XI Composition of Apocrine Secretion

XII. Pharmacological Responses of Apocrine Sweat Glands

XIII. The Phylogeny of Sweat Glands

References

Chapter 12. Eccrine Sweat Glands

I. Introduction

II. Development

III. Blood Supply

IV. Structural Features

V. Ultrastructure

VI. The Duct

VII. Cytochemistry

VIII. Pharmacology

IX. Factors That Influence the Responsiviness of the Sweat Gland to Cholinergic Drugs

X. Repeated Injections of Cholinergic Drugs

XI. Arterial Occlusion

XII. Handedness

XIII. Effects of Cholinergic Drugs in Vitro

XIV. Secretory Activity Stimulated by Cholinergic Drugs

XV. Adregenic Stimulation of Sweating

XVI. Effects of Epinephrine in Vitro

XVII. Possible Mechanisms of Adrenergic Sweating

XVIII. Comments

References

Author Index

Subject Index




About the Author

William Montagna

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Regional Primate Research Center, Beaverton, U.S.A.

