The Structure and Function of Skin
3rd Edition
The Structure and Function of Skin, Third Edition is devoted to all matters pertaining to the structure and function of the skin. Drawing upon the accumulated data derived from embryology, histology, anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, and pharmacology, this book presents an overview of skin, with emphasis on human skin. Topics range from the biological functions of the dermis to the histochemical and microchemical properties of the epidermis; the effects of protein deficiency on hair growth; cutaneous innervation; nail regeneration and growth; sebaceous glands; and eccrine sweat glands.
This book is organized into 12 chapters and begins with an overview of the structure and function of skin, and then discusses the epidermis and its structural features. Special consideration is given to the life cycle of epidermal cells; the properties and function of stratum corneum; and other cells in the epidermis including melanocytes, the cells of Langerhans, and Merkel cells. The chapters that follow focus on age-related changes in the dermis, cutaneous blood flow, changes in skin circulation, and the dermal nerve network. The book also considers hair growth and differentiation; the effects of malnutrition on the morphology of hair roots; and the structure and development of the nails. A chapter describing the cytochemistry and pharmacology of eccrine sweat glands concludes the book.
This book is written primarily for dermatologists, whether seasoned veterans or neophytes, and will also be useful to all biologists who are interested in biomedical disciplines.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. An Introduction to Skin
Text
References
Chapter 2. The Epidermis
I. Structural Features
II. Histochemical and Microchemical Properties
III. Development
IV. Life Cycle of Epidermal Cells (Keratinocytes)
V. Properties and Function of Stratum Corneum
References
Chapter 3. Other Cells in the Epidermis
I. Melanocytes
I. The Cells of Langerhans
III. Merkel Cells
Chapter 4. The Dermis
I. General Considerations
II. Dermal Components
III. Cellular Components
IV. Age Changes in the Dermis
V. Biological Functions
References
Chapter 5. Blood Supply
I. Introduction
II. The Vascular Patterns
III. Arteriovenous Anastomoses (AVA) or Shunts
IV. Cutaneous Blood Flow and Its Significance
V. Changes in Skin Circulation
VI. The Lymphatic System
References
Chapter 6. Cutaneous Innervation
I. Effector Cutaneous Nerves
II. The Sensory or Afferent Nerves
III. The Dermal Nerve Network
IV. Intra epidermal Neuntes
V. Mucocutaneous End Organs
VI. Meissner Corpuscles
VII. Vater-Pacini Corpuscles
VIII. Comments
References
Chapter 7. The Pilary Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. Development
III. Hair Cycle
IV. Hair Growth in Man
V. Vascularity
VI. Innervation
VII. Pigmentation
VIII. Keratinization
IX. Factors That Influence Growth
X. Alopecia
References
Chapter 8. Effects of Malnutrition on the Morphology of Hair Roots
I. Introduction
II. Protein Synthesis in the Follicle
III. Changes in the Hair Shaft
IV. Changes in Hair Roots
References
Chapter 9. Nails
I. Introduction
II. Structure
III. Development
IV. Formation of the Nail Plate
V. Keratinization
VI. Other Cell Types in the Nail
VII. Regeneration and Growth
References
Chapter 10. Sebaceous Glands
I. Introduction
II. Development
III. The Structure
IV. Growth and Proliferation
V. Sebaceous Secretion
VI. Hormonal Control
VII. Receptor Proteins for Dihydrotestosterone in Sebaceous Glands
VIII. Lipids
IX. Enzyme Systems
X. Innervation
XI. Function of Sebum
XII. The Problem of Acne Vulgaris
References
Chapter 11. Apocrine Glands
I. Introduction
II. Development
III. Structure of the Gland
IV. The Secretory Coil
V. Myoepithelial Cells
VI. The Structure of the Duct
VII. Lipids
VIII. Iron
IX. Miscellaneous Histochemical Properties
X. Secretory Process
XI Composition of Apocrine Secretion
XII. Pharmacological Responses of Apocrine Sweat Glands
XIII. The Phylogeny of Sweat Glands
References
Chapter 12. Eccrine Sweat Glands
I. Introduction
II. Development
III. Blood Supply
IV. Structural Features
V. Ultrastructure
VI. The Duct
VII. Cytochemistry
VIII. Pharmacology
IX. Factors That Influence the Responsiviness of the Sweat Gland to Cholinergic Drugs
X. Repeated Injections of Cholinergic Drugs
XI. Arterial Occlusion
XII. Handedness
XIII. Effects of Cholinergic Drugs in Vitro
XIV. Secretory Activity Stimulated by Cholinergic Drugs
XV. Adregenic Stimulation of Sweating
XVI. Effects of Epinephrine in Vitro
XVII. Possible Mechanisms of Adrenergic Sweating
XVIII. Comments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th April 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138697
About the Author
William Montagna
Oregon Regional Primate Research Center, Beaverton, U.S.A.