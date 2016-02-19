The Structure and Function of Nervous Tissue V6

The Structure and Function of Nervous Tissue, Volume VI: Structure IV and Physiology IV covers topics pertaining to ependyma and subependymal layer, filaments and tubules, synapse, epiphysis cerebri, excitation, macromolecules, and dopamine in the nervous system. The book particularly discusses the main structural features and functions of the ependyma and subependymal layer. It describes the ultrastructure of the synapse, and the nonspecific changes of the central nervous system in normal and experimental materials. It also includes the molecular biology of developing mammalian brain. In addition, the ""macromolecular picture"" of nerve excitation based on accumulated experimental findings from intracellularly perfused squid giant axons is presented. Lastly, evidence pertaining to the view that dopamine plays an important role in the control of extrapyramidal (striatal) motor functions is shown. This book will be very useful for graduate students in a variety of disciplines and for those specializing in particular aspects of nervous tissue study.

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Ependyma and Subependymal Layer

I. Introduction

II. Development

III. General Histology

IV. Regional Differences

V. Function

References

2. Filaments and Tubules in the Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Microtubules

III. Neurofilaments and Glial Filaments

IV. Actin and Myosin in Brain

V. Neuropathology of Fibrous Proteins

VI. Summary

References

3. On The Ultrastructure of the Synapse: The Synaptosome as a Morphological Tool

I. Introduction

II. Definition of Synaptosome

III. Comparative Morphology

IV. Synaptosomal Fractions

V. Correlative Studies

VI. Some Applications of Synaptosomal Studies

References

4. Nonspecific Changes of the Central Nervous System in Normal and Experimental Material

I. Introduction

II. Abnormalities Incurred during Histologic Preparation

III. Alterations Caused by Postmortem Trauma

IV. Reactions of Uncertain Origin

V. Artifactitious and Nonspecific Changes Encountered in Experimental Material

VI. Conclusion

References

5. The Epiphysis Cerebri

I. Introduction

II. Structure

III. Function

IV. Conclusion

References

6. Molecular Biology of Developing Mammalian Brain

I. Growth

II. Metabolism of Biopolymers

III. Myelination

IV. Hormones

V. Nutrition

VI. Genetic Control of Growth

References

7. Excitation and Macromolecules—The Squid Giant Axon

I. Introduction

II. Perfusion Techniques

III. Effects of Macromolecular Reagents on Excitability

IV. Effects of Physical Chemical Conditions on Excitability

V. Optical Effects of Excitation

References

8. Macromolecules and Excitation

I. Introduction

II. Bi-Ionic Action Potential

III. Reactions of Macromolecules to Calcium Ion

IV. Effects of Calcium on the Axon Membrane

V. Effects of Proteolytic Enzymes on the Excitable Membrane

VI. Effects of Univalent Cations on the Size of the Action Potential

VII. Conclusions

References

9. Dopamine and Its Physiological Significance in Brain Function

I. Introduction

II. Physiology and Biochemistry of Nigrostriatal Dopamine

III. Pharmacology of Striatal Dopamine

IV. Nigrostriatal Dopamine and Parkinsonism

V. The Striatal Dopamine Deficiency Syndrome—Summary and Conclusions

References

10. Brain Slices

I. Introduction

II. General Properties of Cerebral Cortex Slices

III. Electrical Properties of Cerebral Cortex Slices

IV. Ion Movement

V. Transport of Amino Acids

VI. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index





