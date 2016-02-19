The Structure and Function of Nervous Tissue V6
1st Edition
Structure IV and Physiology IV
Description
The Structure and Function of Nervous Tissue, Volume VI: Structure IV and Physiology IV covers topics pertaining to ependyma and subependymal layer, filaments and tubules, synapse, epiphysis cerebri, excitation, macromolecules, and dopamine in the nervous system. The book particularly discusses the main structural features and functions of the ependyma and subependymal layer. It describes the ultrastructure of the synapse, and the nonspecific changes of the central nervous system in normal and experimental materials. It also includes the molecular biology of developing mammalian brain. In addition, the ""macromolecular picture"" of nerve excitation based on accumulated experimental findings from intracellularly perfused squid giant axons is presented. Lastly, evidence pertaining to the view that dopamine plays an important role in the control of extrapyramidal (striatal) motor functions is shown. This book will be very useful for graduate students in a variety of disciplines and for those specializing in particular aspects of nervous tissue study.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Ependyma and Subependymal Layer
I. Introduction
II. Development
III. General Histology
IV. Regional Differences
V. Function
References
2. Filaments and Tubules in the Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Microtubules
III. Neurofilaments and Glial Filaments
IV. Actin and Myosin in Brain
V. Neuropathology of Fibrous Proteins
VI. Summary
References
3. On The Ultrastructure of the Synapse: The Synaptosome as a Morphological Tool
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Synaptosome
III. Comparative Morphology
IV. Synaptosomal Fractions
V. Correlative Studies
VI. Some Applications of Synaptosomal Studies
References
4. Nonspecific Changes of the Central Nervous System in Normal and Experimental Material
I. Introduction
II. Abnormalities Incurred during Histologic Preparation
III. Alterations Caused by Postmortem Trauma
IV. Reactions of Uncertain Origin
V. Artifactitious and Nonspecific Changes Encountered in Experimental Material
VI. Conclusion
References
5. The Epiphysis Cerebri
I. Introduction
II. Structure
III. Function
IV. Conclusion
References
6. Molecular Biology of Developing Mammalian Brain
I. Growth
II. Metabolism of Biopolymers
III. Myelination
IV. Hormones
V. Nutrition
VI. Genetic Control of Growth
References
7. Excitation and Macromolecules—The Squid Giant Axon
I. Introduction
II. Perfusion Techniques
III. Effects of Macromolecular Reagents on Excitability
IV. Effects of Physical Chemical Conditions on Excitability
V. Optical Effects of Excitation
References
8. Macromolecules and Excitation
I. Introduction
II. Bi-Ionic Action Potential
III. Reactions of Macromolecules to Calcium Ion
IV. Effects of Calcium on the Axon Membrane
V. Effects of Proteolytic Enzymes on the Excitable Membrane
VI. Effects of Univalent Cations on the Size of the Action Potential
VII. Conclusions
References
9. Dopamine and Its Physiological Significance in Brain Function
I. Introduction
II. Physiology and Biochemistry of Nigrostriatal Dopamine
III. Pharmacology of Striatal Dopamine
IV. Nigrostriatal Dopamine and Parkinsonism
V. The Striatal Dopamine Deficiency Syndrome—Summary and Conclusions
References
10. Brain Slices
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of Cerebral Cortex Slices
III. Electrical Properties of Cerebral Cortex Slices
IV. Ion Movement
V. Transport of Amino Acids
VI. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147392