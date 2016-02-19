The Structure and Function of Nervous Tissue V2
The Structure and Function of Nervous Tissue, Volume IV: Physiology II and Biochemistry II focuses on the structure and function of nervous tissue. It investigates the plasticity of synapses, their degeneration and regeneration, neuronal inclusions, RNA of nervous tissue, and molecular organization of neural information processing. Furthermore, it covers topics on gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the nervous system, the blood-brain barrier, and the extracellular space (ECS) in the vertebrate central nervous system (CNS). Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of synapses, with emphasis on changes in both the efficacy of individual synapses and the numbers of synapses made by axons upon neurons. It then discusses the orthograde terminal degeneration of synapses and the use of light and electron microscopy in studying synapse degeneration and regeneration. It also explains the synthesis, storage, and release of acetylcholine from nerve terminals; inclusions associated with viral infections; metabolism of RNA in nervous tissue; chemical correlates of information processing; metabolism of GABA in mammalian CNS; electrical activity of the normal brain; and chemistry of the cerebrospinal fluid. The book concludes with a chapter on the mechanism by which vertebrate central nervous tissue alters the magnitude of the ECS. This book will be of interest to anatomists, embryologists, biochemists, pathologists, clinicians, and molecular biologists. This will be invaluable as well to graduate students in a variety of disciplines and those specializing in particular aspects of nervous tissue study.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Plasticity of Synapses
I. Introduction
II. Short-Term Functional Studies
III. Short-Term Structural Studies
IV. Trophic Effects at Synapses
V. Long-Term Functional Studies
VI. Long-Term Structural Studies
VII. Conclusions
References
2. Degeneration and Regeneration of Synapses
I. Introduction
II. Degeneration of Synapses
III. Regeneration of Synapses
IV. Summary
References
3. Synthesis, Storage, and Release of Acetylcholine from Nerve Terminals
I. Acetylcholine Synthesis
II. Acetylcholine Storage
III. Transmitter Release
References
4. Neuronal Inclusions
I. Introduction
II. Inclusions Associated with Viral Infections
III. Nonviral Nuclear Inclusions
IV. Nonviral Cytoplasmic Inclusions
V. Inclusions Derived from Neuronal Fibrous Proteins
References
5. Ribonucleic Acid of Nervous Tissue
I. General Aspects of RNA in Nervous Tissue
II. RNA Metabolism
III. Induced Changes in RNA
IV. Special Considerations
References
6. Molecular Organization of Neural Information Processing
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Correlates of Information Processing
III. Bioassays for the Molecular Code
IV. Molecular Basis of Neural Coding
V. Concluding Remarks
References
7. ?-Aminobutyric Acid in the Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Early History
III. Crustacean Neuromuscular Junction
IV. Other Invertebrate Inhibitory Synapses
V. Inhibitory Action of GABA in Nonmammalian Vertebrates
VI. Inhibitory Synapses in Deiters Nucleus
VII. Other Inhibitory Synapses in Mammalian CNS
VIII. Metabolism of GABA in Mammalian CNS
IX. Other Amino Acids Related to GABA
X. General Comments and Conclusion
References
8. The Electrical Activity of the Normal Brain
I. Introduction—The Phenomenon as Observed
II. The EEG of Normal Man
III. Neuronal Mechanisms Underlying the EEG
IV. The Effect of Peripheral Stimulation on the Electrical Activity of the Brain
V. Neuronal Mechanisms Underlying the Evoked Potential
VI. Summary
References
9. The Blood-Brain Barrier
I. Introduction
II. Drainage of the Cerebrospinal Fluid—Arachnoid Villi
III. The Secretion of the Cerebrospinal Fluid—Choroid Plexuses
IV. Chemistry of the Cerebrospinal Fluid
V. Rate of Secretion of Cerebrospinal Fluid
VI. Passage of Infused Material from Blood to Cerebrospinal Fluid
VII. Penetration into Brain
VIII. Permeability of the Choroid Plexus
IX. Slowly Equilibrating Substances
X. Extracellular Space of Brain
XI. Brain-Cerebrospinal Fluid Exchanges
XII. Active Transport Outwards
XIII. Morphology of the Blood-Brain Barrier
XIV. Significance of the Blood-Brain Barrier
XV. Mechanism of Homeostasis
XVI. The Cerebrospinal Fluid and Brain Potentials
XVII. Acid-Base Parameters
XVIII. Some Special Features of the Blood-Brain Barrier System
XIX. Modifications of the Barriers
XX. Ontogeny of the Blood-Brain Barrier
XXI. Special Regions of the Brain
XXII. Peripheral Nerve
Appendix
References
10. The Extracellular Space in the Vertebrate Central Nervous System
I. Space Determinations with Extracellular Markers
II. Electrical Impedance of Central Nervous Tissue
III. Chloride and Water Movements in Central Nervous Tissue
IV. Electron Microscopy of Central Nervous Tissue
V. Mechanisms Involved in the Electrolyte and Water Transport in Central Nervous Tissue
References
Author Index
Subject Index
