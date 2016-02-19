The Structure and Function of Nervous Tissue V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121192846, 9780323145886

The Structure and Function of Nervous Tissue V2

1st Edition

Structure I

Editors: Geoffrey Bourne
eBook ISBN: 9780323145886
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 564
Description

The Structure and Function of Nervous Tissue, Volume IV: Physiology II and Biochemistry II focuses on the structure and function of nervous tissue. It investigates the plasticity of synapses, their degeneration and regeneration, neuronal inclusions, RNA of nervous tissue, and molecular organization of neural information processing. Furthermore, it covers topics on gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the nervous system, the blood-brain barrier, and the extracellular space (ECS) in the vertebrate central nervous system (CNS). Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of synapses, with emphasis on changes in both the efficacy of individual synapses and the numbers of synapses made by axons upon neurons. It then discusses the orthograde terminal degeneration of synapses and the use of light and electron microscopy in studying synapse degeneration and regeneration. It also explains the synthesis, storage, and release of acetylcholine from nerve terminals; inclusions associated with viral infections; metabolism of RNA in nervous tissue; chemical correlates of information processing; metabolism of GABA in mammalian CNS; electrical activity of the normal brain; and chemistry of the cerebrospinal fluid. The book concludes with a chapter on the mechanism by which vertebrate central nervous tissue alters the magnitude of the ECS. This book will be of interest to anatomists, embryologists, biochemists, pathologists, clinicians, and molecular biologists. This will be invaluable as well to graduate students in a variety of disciplines and those specializing in particular aspects of nervous tissue study.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Plasticity of Synapses

I. Introduction

II. Short-Term Functional Studies

III. Short-Term Structural Studies

IV. Trophic Effects at Synapses

V. Long-Term Functional Studies

VI. Long-Term Structural Studies

VII. Conclusions

References

2. Degeneration and Regeneration of Synapses

I. Introduction

II. Degeneration of Synapses

III. Regeneration of Synapses

IV. Summary

References

3. Synthesis, Storage, and Release of Acetylcholine from Nerve Terminals

I. Acetylcholine Synthesis

II. Acetylcholine Storage

III. Transmitter Release

References

4. Neuronal Inclusions

I. Introduction

II. Inclusions Associated with Viral Infections

III. Nonviral Nuclear Inclusions

IV. Nonviral Cytoplasmic Inclusions

V. Inclusions Derived from Neuronal Fibrous Proteins

References

5. Ribonucleic Acid of Nervous Tissue

I. General Aspects of RNA in Nervous Tissue

II. RNA Metabolism

III. Induced Changes in RNA

IV. Special Considerations

References

6. Molecular Organization of Neural Information Processing

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Correlates of Information Processing

III. Bioassays for the Molecular Code

IV. Molecular Basis of Neural Coding

V. Concluding Remarks

References

7. ?-Aminobutyric Acid in the Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Early History

III. Crustacean Neuromuscular Junction

IV. Other Invertebrate Inhibitory Synapses

V. Inhibitory Action of GABA in Nonmammalian Vertebrates

VI. Inhibitory Synapses in Deiters Nucleus

VII. Other Inhibitory Synapses in Mammalian CNS

VIII. Metabolism of GABA in Mammalian CNS

IX. Other Amino Acids Related to GABA

X. General Comments and Conclusion

References

8. The Electrical Activity of the Normal Brain

I. Introduction—The Phenomenon as Observed

II. The EEG of Normal Man

III. Neuronal Mechanisms Underlying the EEG

IV. The Effect of Peripheral Stimulation on the Electrical Activity of the Brain

V. Neuronal Mechanisms Underlying the Evoked Potential

VI. Summary

References

9. The Blood-Brain Barrier

I. Introduction

II. Drainage of the Cerebrospinal Fluid—Arachnoid Villi

III. The Secretion of the Cerebrospinal Fluid—Choroid Plexuses

IV. Chemistry of the Cerebrospinal Fluid

V. Rate of Secretion of Cerebrospinal Fluid

VI. Passage of Infused Material from Blood to Cerebrospinal Fluid

VII. Penetration into Brain

VIII. Permeability of the Choroid Plexus

IX. Slowly Equilibrating Substances

X. Extracellular Space of Brain

XI. Brain-Cerebrospinal Fluid Exchanges

XII. Active Transport Outwards

XIII. Morphology of the Blood-Brain Barrier

XIV. Significance of the Blood-Brain Barrier

XV. Mechanism of Homeostasis

XVI. The Cerebrospinal Fluid and Brain Potentials

XVII. Acid-Base Parameters

XVIII. Some Special Features of the Blood-Brain Barrier System

XIX. Modifications of the Barriers

XX. Ontogeny of the Blood-Brain Barrier

XXI. Special Regions of the Brain

XXII. Peripheral Nerve

Appendix

References

10. The Extracellular Space in the Vertebrate Central Nervous System

I. Space Determinations with Extracellular Markers

II. Electrical Impedance of Central Nervous Tissue

III. Chloride and Water Movements in Central Nervous Tissue

IV. Electron Microscopy of Central Nervous Tissue

V. Mechanisms Involved in the Electrolyte and Water Transport in Central Nervous Tissue

References

Author Index

Subject Index






No. of pages:
564
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323145886

