The Structure and Function of Muscle V4
2nd Edition
Pharmacology and Disease
Description
The Structure and Function of Muscle discusses relevant issues that directly affect both the structure and function of the muscular system. These issues are approached from different perspectives, such as biochemical and molecular. This book discusses several factors that can affect the condition and performance of the muscular system, both externally (parasitic and viral infections, nutritional deficiency, drugs) and internally (genetics and muscular degeneration). It also presents several types of myopathies and their distinctive traits compared to other diseases with similar symptoms. This text contains relevant information about the causes and effects of the afflictions of the muscular system. Students, medical practitioners, and researchers specializing in mycology will find this book invaluable.
1. Effect of Drugs on Smooth and Striated Muscles
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Drugs on Nerve Terminals
III. Postsynaptic Drug Actions
IV. Drug Effects on Muscle Contraction
References
2. Effects of Nutritional Deficiency on Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Skeletal Muscle
III. Cardiac Muscle
IV. Smooth Muscle
V. General Considerations
References
3. Virus Infections
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Direct Intramuscular Inoculations
III. Adenoviruses
IV. Herpesviruses
V. Poxviruses
VI. Picornaviruses
VII. Reoviruses
VIII. Arboviruses
IX. Other Viruses
X. Mycocarditis
References
4. Parasitic Infections
I. Introduction
II. Protozoal Infections
III. Helminthic Parasites
References
5. Histochemistry of Skeletal Muscle and Changes in Some Muscle Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Oxidative Enzymes
III. Esterases
IV. Phosphatases
V. 5-Nucleotidase
VI. Other Phosphatases
VII. ATPases
VIII. Sulfhydryl and Disulfide Groups
IX. Protein-Bound Primary Amino Groups
X. Oxidative-Schiff Procedures
XI. Fat in Skeletal Muscle
References
6. Myopathy, The Pathological Changes in Intrinsic Diseases of Muscles
I. Introduction
II. Varieties of Change in Pathological Muscle
III. Distinction between Neuropathic and Myopathic Changes in Muscle
IV. The Muscular Dystrophies
V. Myopathies of Infants
VI. Polymyositis and Related Conditions
VII. Muscle Diseases Associated with Systemic and Metabolic Disorders
VIII. Myasthenia Gravis
IX. Myoglobinuria
X. Nemaline Myopathy
XL Myopathy from Local Trauma
XII. Myopathy in Animals
References
7. Clinical Aspects of Some Diseases of Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Some General Clinical Features
III. The Muscular Dystrophies
IV. Muscular Disorders in Infancy and Early Childhood
V. Inflammatory Diseases of Muscle
VI. Metabolic Myopathies
VII. Muscular Disorders Associated with Malignant Disease
VIII. Myasthenia Gravis
References
8. Genetic Aspects of Muscular and Neuromuscular Diseases
I. Basis for the Selection of 139 Genetically Determined Disorders of the Nervous and Neuromuscular Systems
II. Genetic Terminology and the Risk of Affection in Relatives According to Pattern of Transmission
III. Linkage
IV. Incidence
V. Brief Descriptions of Genetically Determined Disorders of the Nervous and Neuromuscular System
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
