The Structure and Function of Muscle V4

The Structure and Function of Muscle discusses relevant issues that directly affect both the structure and function of the muscular system. These issues are approached from different perspectives, such as biochemical and molecular. This book discusses several factors that can affect the condition and performance of the muscular system, both externally (parasitic and viral infections, nutritional deficiency, drugs) and internally (genetics and muscular degeneration). It also presents several types of myopathies and their distinctive traits compared to other diseases with similar symptoms. This text contains relevant information about the causes and effects of the afflictions of the muscular system. Students, medical practitioners, and researchers specializing in mycology will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to the First Edition

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Effect of Drugs on Smooth and Striated Muscles

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Drugs on Nerve Terminals

III. Postsynaptic Drug Actions

IV. Drug Effects on Muscle Contraction

References

2. Effects of Nutritional Deficiency on Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Skeletal Muscle

III. Cardiac Muscle

IV. Smooth Muscle

V. General Considerations

References

3. Virus Infections

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Direct Intramuscular Inoculations

III. Adenoviruses

IV. Herpesviruses

V. Poxviruses

VI. Picornaviruses

VII. Reoviruses

VIII. Arboviruses

IX. Other Viruses

X. Mycocarditis

References

4. Parasitic Infections

I. Introduction

II. Protozoal Infections

III. Helminthic Parasites

References

5. Histochemistry of Skeletal Muscle and Changes in Some Muscle Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Oxidative Enzymes

III. Esterases

IV. Phosphatases

V. 5-Nucleotidase

VI. Other Phosphatases

VII. ATPases

VIII. Sulfhydryl and Disulfide Groups

IX. Protein-Bound Primary Amino Groups

X. Oxidative-Schiff Procedures

XI. Fat in Skeletal Muscle

References

6. Myopathy, The Pathological Changes in Intrinsic Diseases of Muscles

I. Introduction

II. Varieties of Change in Pathological Muscle

III. Distinction between Neuropathic and Myopathic Changes in Muscle

IV. The Muscular Dystrophies

V. Myopathies of Infants

VI. Polymyositis and Related Conditions

VII. Muscle Diseases Associated with Systemic and Metabolic Disorders

VIII. Myasthenia Gravis

IX. Myoglobinuria

X. Nemaline Myopathy

XL Myopathy from Local Trauma

XII. Myopathy in Animals

References

7. Clinical Aspects of Some Diseases of Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Some General Clinical Features

III. The Muscular Dystrophies

IV. Muscular Disorders in Infancy and Early Childhood

V. Inflammatory Diseases of Muscle

VI. Metabolic Myopathies

VII. Muscular Disorders Associated with Malignant Disease

VIII. Myasthenia Gravis

References

8. Genetic Aspects of Muscular and Neuromuscular Diseases

I. Basis for the Selection of 139 Genetically Determined Disorders of the Nervous and Neuromuscular Systems

II. Genetic Terminology and the Risk of Affection in Relatives According to Pattern of Transmission

III. Linkage

IV. Incidence

V. Brief Descriptions of Genetically Determined Disorders of the Nervous and Neuromuscular System

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index



