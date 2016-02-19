The Structure and Function of Animal Cell Components: An Introductory Text provides an introduction to the study of animal cells, specifically the structure and function of the cells. To help readers appreciate the discussions, this book first provides an introduction to the physiological and biochemical function of animal cells, which is followed by an introduction to animal cell structure. This text then presents topics on the components of the cells, such as the mitochondria and the nucleus, and processes in the cells, including protein synthesis. This selection will be invaluable to cytologists, anatomists, and pathologists, as well as to readers who have an elementary knowledge of both biochemistry and cytology.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Introduction

Function of Cells

Physiological

Biochemical

Structure of Cells

Methods of Correlating the Fine Structure and Function of Cell

Comparative

Cytochemistry

Disruption

The Fractionation of Sub-cellular Particles

References

Further Reading

2. Mitochondria

Occurrence and General Characteristics

Dynamics

Number Per Cell

Function

P/O Ratio

Coupled Phosphorylation

Active Ion Translocation

Energy Conservation

Specific Inhibitors

Fatty Acid Oxidation Cycle

Ketone Body Oxidation and Formation

Correlation between Structure and Function

Submitochondrial Particles

Swelling

Fine Structure

Biogenesis

References

Further Reading

3. Ribosomes and the Endoplasmic Reticulum

Protein Synthesisâ€”General Scheme

Structure of Ribosomes

Ribosome Subunits and Protein Synthesis

Polyribosomes

Experiments with Microsome Fractions

Sub-cellular Components from Liver

Special Features of Components from Tissues other than Liver in Protein Synthesis

Properties of the Smooth Surfaced Reticulum

Enzymes and the Endoplasmic Reticulum

References

Further Reading

4. The Nucleus

Morphological Components

Chemical Composition

Metabolism of Nucleic Acidsâ€”Biochemical Aspects

DNA Structure

DNA Synthesis

RNA Synthesis

Metabolism of Nucleic Acidsâ€”Morphological Aspects

Other Metabolic Activities of the Nucleus

Nature and Function of Nuclear Proteins

References

Further Reading

5. Lysosomes and the Breakdown of Extraneous Biological Substances

The Isolation of and Properties of Lysosomes and Microbodies

Kidney Droplets

Polymorphonuclear Leucocytes during Phagocytosis

Lysosomes and Glycogenesis

Action of Vitamin A on the Stability of Lysosomes

The Breakdown of Thyroglobulin

The Intracellular Digestive Tract

References

Further Reading

6. Conclusions and Future Developments

Methodology

Structure and Function of Cell Components

References

Index