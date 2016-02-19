The Structure and Function of Animal Cell Components
1st Edition
An Introductory Text
Description
The Structure and Function of Animal Cell Components: An Introductory Text provides an introduction to the study of animal cells, specifically the structure and function of the cells. To help readers appreciate the discussions, this book first provides an introduction to the physiological and biochemical function of animal cells, which is followed by an introduction to animal cell structure. This text then presents topics on the components of the cells, such as the mitochondria and the nucleus, and processes in the cells, including protein synthesis. This selection will be invaluable to cytologists, anatomists, and pathologists, as well as to readers who have an elementary knowledge of both biochemistry and cytology.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
Function of Cells
Physiological
Biochemical
Structure of Cells
Methods of Correlating the Fine Structure and Function of Cell
Comparative
Cytochemistry
Disruption
The Fractionation of Sub-cellular Particles
References
Further Reading
2. Mitochondria
Occurrence and General Characteristics
Dynamics
Number Per Cell
Function
P/O Ratio
Coupled Phosphorylation
Active Ion Translocation
Energy Conservation
Specific Inhibitors
Fatty Acid Oxidation Cycle
Ketone Body Oxidation and Formation
Correlation between Structure and Function
Submitochondrial Particles
Swelling
Fine Structure
Biogenesis
References
Further Reading
3. Ribosomes and the Endoplasmic Reticulum
Protein Synthesisâ€”General Scheme
Structure of Ribosomes
Ribosome Subunits and Protein Synthesis
Polyribosomes
Experiments with Microsome Fractions
Sub-cellular Components from Liver
Special Features of Components from Tissues other than Liver in Protein Synthesis
Properties of the Smooth Surfaced Reticulum
Enzymes and the Endoplasmic Reticulum
References
Further Reading
4. The Nucleus
Morphological Components
Chemical Composition
Metabolism of Nucleic Acidsâ€”Biochemical Aspects
DNA Structure
DNA Synthesis
RNA Synthesis
Metabolism of Nucleic Acidsâ€”Morphological Aspects
Other Metabolic Activities of the Nucleus
Nature and Function of Nuclear Proteins
References
Further Reading
5. Lysosomes and the Breakdown of Extraneous Biological Substances
The Isolation of and Properties of Lysosomes and Microbodies
Kidney Droplets
Polymorphonuclear Leucocytes during Phagocytosis
Lysosomes and Glycogenesis
Action of Vitamin A on the Stability of Lysosomes
The Breakdown of Thyroglobulin
The Intracellular Digestive Tract
References
Further Reading
6. Conclusions and Future Developments
Methodology
Structure and Function of Cell Components
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185866