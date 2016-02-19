The Structural Basis of Membrane Function
1st Edition
The Structural Basis of Membrane Function is a documentation of an international symposium of the same title. This book serves as a collection of the significant articles pertaining to the field of membrane research. It is composed of seven parts, where the first and last parts are articles contributed by scientific authorities.
The book generally discusses the membrane research and this study’s relevance to the society. Then, the book specifically looks into membrane features, including its structure, processes in it, functions, and types. Some of the specific topics included in the discussion of each part are phospholipases and monolayers used in studies of membrane structure; molecular aspects of active transport; and electron-transfer in energy-transducing membranes. The book also explains the two functions in common of biological membranes; synaptic receptor proteins; and liver microsomal membranes.
The scope of this book is broad and helpful to many fields of scienec. It will be of great benefit to students, teachers, scientists, and researchers in the field of biochemistry, biology, molecular biology, chemistry, pharmacology, and cellular biology among others.
I IUB Lecture
Science and the Developing Nations
II Membrane Structure
Membrane Structure: Introductory Remarks
Phospholipases and Monolayers as Tools in Studies on Membrane Structure
The Structure of an Ion Pump
Structure and Biosynthesis of Mitochondrial Cytochromes in Baker's Yeast
The Lateral Organisation of Lipids Around a Calcium Transport Protein: Evidence for a Phospholipid Annulus that Modulates Function
Role of Adenine Nucleotides in the Structure and Function of the ATPase of the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
III Transport in Membranes
Pathways and Stoichiometry of H+ and Ca2+ Transport Coupled to Electron Transport
Glutathione, 7-Glutamyl Transpeptidase, and the 7-Glutamyl Cycle in Amino Acid Transport
Molecular Aspects of Active Transport
The Active Extrusion of Weak and Strong Electrolytes in Intact Mitochondria
Ion Transport Through the Gramicidin A Channel
IV Energy Transduction in Membranes
Energy Transduction in Membranes
Recent Advances on the Chemistry of the Mitochondrial Oxidative Phosphorylation System
Probes of Energy Input in ATP Formation by Oxidative Phosphorylation
Biochemical Genetics of Oxidative Phosphorylation
On the Mechanism of Electron Flow and Charge Separation in the Ubiquinone-Cytochrome c Span of the Respiratory Chain
Energy Transduction in Isolated Chloroplast Membranes
V Regulatory Functions of Membranes
Membrane Structure in Relation to the Principle of Energy Transduction and to the Principle Underlying the Control of Membrane Function
Aldosterone-Mediated Changes in Lipid Metabolism in Relationship to Na+ Transport in the Amphibian Urinary Bladder
Cholera Toxin, Membrane Glycolipids, and the Mechanism of Action of Peptide Hormones
Mechanism of Carrier Transport and the ADP, ATP Carrier
The Regulation of Muscle Function by the Tropomyosin-Troponin System
VI Excitable Membranes
Organisation of the Sodium Channels in Excitable Membranes
Synaptic Receptor Proteins and Chemical Excitable Membranes
Agonist-Antagonist Discrimination by Solubilized Acetylcholine Receptor
VII Microsomal and Related Membranes
Thermodynamic Control Features of the Pseudomonas putida Monoxygenase System
The Metabolism of Polycyclic Hydrocarbons and Its Relationship to Chemical Carcinogenesis
Liver Microsomal Membranes: Reconstitution of the Hydroxylation System Containing Cytochrome P-450
The Microsomal Membrane: A Seraglio for Unique Electron Transport Carriers
Membrane Association of Steroid Hydroxylases in Adrenal Cortex Mitochondria
VIII Summary of the Symposium
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148023