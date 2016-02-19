The Strength, Fracture and Workability of Coal - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196336, 9781483221366

The Strength, Fracture and Workability of Coal

1st Edition

A Monograph on Basic Work on Coal Winning Carried Out by the Mining Research Establishment, National Coal Board

Authors: Ivor Evans C. D. Pomeroy
eBook ISBN: 9781483221366
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 288
Description

The Strength, Fracture and Workability of Coal deals with the strength of coal and the way in which various aspects of strength enter into the processes of mechanical winning. This book aims to provide rationalization of the design of coal winning machines for use in British mines and an increase of efficiency in existing machines. This book is composed of 14 chapters, and begins with a description of a stratified structure comprising a number of components of coal. This topic is followed by detailed measurements on a bituminous and an anthracite coal using static and dynamic techniques. The subsequent chapters are devoted to the definition and determination of coal's mechanical properties, such as compressive, tensile, and routine strength, particle size distribution, breakage, friction, and wedge penetration. The concluding chapters cover the mechanics of certain possible modes of interaction of coal and tool. These chapters also examine the theoretical aspects of the cutting and ploughing of coal.
This book will prove useful to coal mining engineers, designers, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. The Nature of Coal and the Elements of Long-Wall Mining

2. The Static and Dynamic Elastic Moduli of Coal

3. The Compressive Strength of Coal

4. The Tensile Strength of Coal

5. The Strength of Coal under Complex Stresses

6. Routine Strength Tests on Coal

7. The Size Distribution of Run-of-Mine Coal

8. Numerical Methods of Studying Breakage: a Rational Index of Shatter

9. Friction between Coal and Metal Surfaces

10. Wedge Penetration into Coal

11. The Breakage of Coal by Wedge Action

1. Factors Influencing Breakage

12. The Breakage of Coal by Wedge Action

2. Factors Affecting Tool Design

13. Theoretical Aspects of the Cutting and Plowing of Coal

1. Sharp Wedges and Blades

14. Theoretical Aspects of the Cutting and Plowing of Coal

2. Effects of Blunting of Wedges

Appendix

Name Index

Subject Index


About the Author

Ivor Evans

C. D. Pomeroy

