The Strength, Fracture and Workability of Coal deals with the strength of coal and the way in which various aspects of strength enter into the processes of mechanical winning. This book aims to provide rationalization of the design of coal winning machines for use in British mines and an increase of efficiency in existing machines. This book is composed of 14 chapters, and begins with a description of a stratified structure comprising a number of components of coal. This topic is followed by detailed measurements on a bituminous and an anthracite coal using static and dynamic techniques. The subsequent chapters are devoted to the definition and determination of coal's mechanical properties, such as compressive, tensile, and routine strength, particle size distribution, breakage, friction, and wedge penetration. The concluding chapters cover the mechanics of certain possible modes of interaction of coal and tool. These chapters also examine the theoretical aspects of the cutting and ploughing of coal.

This book will prove useful to coal mining engineers, designers, and researchers.